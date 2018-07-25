(▀̿Ĺ̯▀̿ ̿) Let’s Be Slow Learners

The one and only time I read it was in high school, grade 11 English class. I guess it is one of THE books, part of the English Canon Of Literature, there with Chaucer’s ‘Canterbury Tales’, Steinbeck’s ‘Of Mice And Men’, and doesn’t just stand the test of time, it becomes more haunting and prophetic as each decade comes and goes since it was published in 1949.

This line from Goodreads sort of sums it up best – the book offers political satirist George Orwell’s nightmare vision of a totalitarian, bureaucratic world and one poor stiff’s attempt to find individuality.

So at the time, I do recall thinking of it as a rather outlandish, fantasy, as something that could never happen. The parallels, allusions, and the ability of the book to see into the past, while warning of a particular future. Goodreads kinda puts it straight, ranks among the most terrifying novels ever written. Yip!.

And, here we are.

“Just remember, what you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening.” Trump

Really?! Wow, eh? That’s the POTUS, talking like some character straight-outa the novel like it’s a blueprint, or maybe, I don’t know.

Opinions are a choice, facts are not. Like the rumptus is the be-all-and-end-all of the truth, and no one else. Can’t even believe he actually said it, still.

I can almost picture his minions by their TV, watching their beloved FauxxNews, awaiting the talking heads to spoon feed them their daily fix of quackery. So, so convinced that these people are right, and everyone else is wrong.

State senators, department of justice officials, ex-CIA, FBI, ambassadors, respected minds, those who served under once respected Presidents, and now they’re BS, all part of some great big giant conspiracy that they really think is real, and Hilary took Russian money too, don’t ya know, and those 11 diplomats Putin wanted to interrogate are supposed to be all part and parcel of some cockamamie story he dreamed up, about money laundering, or some crapo dapo no facto.

Rather Orwellian, but the rumptus’ minions don’t tend to be real “readers”, per se, so, the jaw-dropping response of those of us who paid attention in school is I guess a bit bewildering to them – picture dog with head half-cocked – HuuuuH?.

“Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing.” George Orwell, 1984

So, it would seem, and rather obviously too, that the White House is preparing for the midterms in November, in the only way they seem to know how – by altering reality.

During the Helsinki Summit press conference, Reuters reporter Jeff Mason asked, “ President Putin, did you want President Trump to win the election and did you direct any of your officials to help him do that?”

If you go to the White House website and read the transcript, the full question asked has been edited, which changes the context of Putin’s answer, which was affirmative Yes, I did, Yes, I did . So, yes, Putin wanted Trump to win, and yes he instructed his aides to help Trump to win.

Suspicious omission, at the very least, or suspicious mistake. The White House transcript omits the first part of the question, as does the video as well.

Guess we have a new game plan, one where we wipe clear any memory of Putin’s words, and now pretend, by some ginormous stretch of one’s imagination, offering no evidence, of course, I guess now Putin wants Democrats to win.

Considering that Putin’s real goal is weakening the U.S., there is a gram of possibility in that, to one degree, if he thought that would help to drive a wedge even farther into America, Putin’d be all blawdy over it, and you and I both know it. Well, and it would put the Dems in a place to impeach, which is I believe the home run of ol’constitutional crisis’.

So, really, this ain’t about Trump, it’s just plain old destruction, it’s what Trump can do for Putin.

Guess it kinda bewilders me than what beef he should have with the Justice Department if he’s actually completely innocent, why isn’t he supporting the “witch hunts”?

I think the biggest joke in all this is that Trump probably thinks the Russian meddling was about him, when in fact he was just a dreamy gift to Putin, and Putin knew just what to do with him.

Gawd, eh? Can’t win for losing, like literally. Damned if you do, and damned if you don’t.

And really, do you think his followers actually buy this? I really still find that hard to believe, even now. That it is really this easy is astounding. I mean, I can’t imagine someone actually taking him seriously, who buy this all hook line and sinker. GULP.

Truth is yucky. Tastes like crap, whereas a spoon full of lies hides the aftertaste on your tongue. Oh, those sugary lies, and why would you bother with the bitter aftertaste of truth when it is so so much easier Trump’s way? It’s crap, right? Why believe crap when you can lick up all that tastiness of what you want to hear, from a filthy rich guy with downtown New York gilded ceilings, dripping with buzzwords and blather, and worse than your neighbour bob who blathers himself about this conspiracy or that, but the rumptus is far, far more entertaining, so much more fun than some serious politician.

Who cares if farmers are scared shirtless, and half the country isn’t even sure who’s running the show – Washington or the Kremlin.

This really gets me, that they KNOW, or some do, that half of what he says is just complete crap, but who cares, yes, they don’t care really at all, not really. Selfish and completely dispassionate beings, getting off on the damage being done, enraptured by the orange bouncy ball on the screen, sitting on their Wal-Mart special sofa’s, inside their doublewide trailer, watching dem some BS, but really tasty BS.

“You are a slow learner, Winston.”

“How can I help it? How can I help but see what is in front of my eyes? Two and two are four.”

“Sometimes, Winston. Sometimes they are five. Sometimes they are three. Sometimes they are all of them at once. You must try harder. It is not easy to become sane.” George Orwell, 1984

