How To Snow A Mad Hatter

That pervasive amorality at the heart of everything that surrounds that man down yonder continues to take up way more of my time then it should. Which is more or less one reason I figured I might as well just write about whatever I learn, you know, for it to have some higher purpose than driving me bat-shit crazy, day after day, week after week, month after month, watching it all unfold like an onion, layer after layer being revealed to us; well, some of us.

Which is why I’ve turned to meditation and Binaural beats, and Theta waves and all these woo woo sounds I found on YouTube a few weeks back. Exploring mindfulness, and how to walk mindfully, concentrating on my breath and my pace, and cleansing myself of the shit show unfolding down yonder. Helped me even for 10 minutes to stop and breath and wash my brain of all the negative vibes that radiate out from everything concerned with the 45th and his loyalists and lackeys. Walking mindfully with the customer order to the front, after a shit show day, oooming my night away.

Yet, those MAGA mad-as-hell-hatters seem to love all his mob-speak and tough guy talk, eat up his fearmongering stories of all those scary Mexican rapists escaping over the border, as all his shifty grifters who helped him get elected drop like flies one by shifty one in his wake.

All of them spent years out in the wild spreading that neo-right-wing totalitarian political agenda around like candy, like Manafort and Stone, with their fearmongering playbook on how to cultify the prospective leader and take over – such as what Manafort did with that Ukrainian guy Putin wanted, and Stones, heck, gawd knows what he’s been up to, but no good is pretty much guaranteed.

TERROR MANAGEMENT THEORY… predicts that when people are reminded of their own mortality, which happens with fear mongering, they will more strongly defend those who share their worldviews and national or ethnic identity, and act out more aggressively towards those who do not. Hundreds of studies have confirmed this hypothesis, and some have specifically shown that triggering thoughts of death tends to shift people towards the right. PSYCHOLOGY TODAY | The Psychology Behind Donald Trump’s Unwavering Support | by Bobby Azarian Ph.D., Sep 13, 2016

Those dark web smartypants I mentioned a few days ago, you know, one thing I found is they rarely discuss any of this.

No, instead they prefer to point out the Nazi socialist agenda of the lefties. Again, they do like to rewrite history, which is dead simple cause they just bank on the fact that most of their followers have no clue whether they have any idea what they’re talking about, because they just assume cause they went to some fancy school and got themselves a fancy degree that they know all there is to know in the universe.

For one thing, Nazi’s were not socialist. Oh, yeah, they used all the socialist rhetoric the German people wanted to hear, but any socialist policies they initiated served the state more than the people, as they privatized all kinds of companies across Germany, and any work programs they initiated where just shams to snow the populace. I mean, guys, they were at war with the Soviets, seriously. Nope, all just some lefty plot, don’t ya know.

But, I suppose the base MAGA drones are not really their target and seem to be somehow blinkered anyways to any sniff of the traitorous sewage that their hero wadded through to get to where he is at the top of the stinky GOP pile.

Case in point, one of the dark web dudes, Sam Harris, a philosopher and neuroscientist was actually my gateway to this bunch, as I listened to one of his mindfulness podcasts, well he’s quoted as saying;

“It is merely an accident of history that it is considered normal in our society to believe that the Creator of the universe can hear your thoughts while it is demonstrative of mental illness to believe that he is communicating with you by having the rain tap in Morse code on your bedroom window.”

Sam Harris, The End of Faith: Religion, Terror, and the Future of Reason

Openly atheist, and one of the self-proclaimed Dark Horsemen of Atheism, or some such, and not to say that I disagree, which is actually more to the point – I do agree. I’m one of their targets or fit the profile their smartypants schtick is supposed to lure over to the dark side.

Like everyone else, I don’t understand this cult-like base that has attached itself to Trump like they’ve been brainwashed, which begs the question…” is it possible to exercise … […] …control over the most complex network we know of: the human brain?

Like how computer scientists, doctors, economists and the like keep some modicum of control within their fields – well the answer is yes, yes they can to some degree control the mind, right now, today.

So here’s one of those limbs that are a bit flimsy still, but stay with me, what if? Em? You know where I’m going with this.

…neuroscientists think the fronto-parietal system controls our ability to switch between tasks. Curiously, this system is not strongly linked to other parts of the brain, but theoretical work has already shown that it appears to work by moving the brain into difficult-to-reach states along a kind of energy landscape. So one avenue for mind control might be to use energy injections to guide the brain through this landscape. TECHNOLOGY REVIEW | How Network Neuroscience Is Creating a New Era of Mind Control | by Emerging Technology from the arXiv

October 19, 2016

It is certainly an intriguing possibility, that in our high-tech world there are many companies (and governments) out looking to cash in on these electrified waves that can stimulate via merely information-based mind control, in some instances.

Now that I’ve scared the shit out of ya, let this sink in…

There’s a mind-boggling number of possible applications—just imagine projecting ideas in an educational environment, directly sharing memories with others, replacing the need for phones or the Internet altogether, or even, in the more near-term, using it to teach people new motor skills during rehabilitation.

So far, BBIs (brain-to-brain interfaces) are just a really exciting but extremely rudimentary development in neurotechnology. But with Elon Musk’s launch of a new company, Neuralink… MASSIVE SCIENCE | With new technology, mind control is no longer science-fiction | by Lily Toomey Neuroscience, Curtin University

October 10, 2018

Or, spreading propaganda?

You know, just sort of makes ya wanna, or me wanna, give it all up and live in some cabin out in the wild away from all this worrying world we live in.

Such were some of my crazy thoughts last night, trudging home down the snowy sidewalk, distracted, with the uneven ground underneath my feet from freezing rain, turned to just rain, then freezing again, and later turned to snow, and more snow, and more snow, and more, almost 24 hours straight, back and forth like an angry lover.

The day apparently had been what collectively I was told was a “shit show”, hallelujah I’d switched my shift from opening to closing with another co-worker, thankful I was only there for the last 4 hours of the shit show. So those feet trudging home were tired and my legs ached, as the streetlights illuminated the falling snow that had picked back up where it had left off that afternoon. Just for me? Ah, shucks. Winter’s an asshole.

February is cruel, terribly cruel, as I see the temperature is going to rise all through the day, and the sun will make an appearance supposedly, but by the time I leave work this evening, it will be raining again, or so the forecast forecasts.

Oooommm… (￣ v￣)

