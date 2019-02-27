‘Sure we’re not just dealing with a bunch of nutters, sir?’

First thought – historically I think maybe this administration is probably going to go down as one of the most openly corrupt in American History. The most nuts, the most alternate universe ape shite, the most lying, the most kettle meet pot boggle any rational mind crazy. I mean, at times I’ve almost wondered if the man they call president actually views his level of corruption as a contest with Nixon. I mean, he does always want to be the best, the greatest, well, home run, sir, a home run, bravo.

So, this morning watching the testimony of the 45ths once fixer, let me draw your attention to one particular part of Cohen’s opening statement I found, interesting.

Donald Trump is a man who ran for office to make his brand great, not to

make our country great. He had no desire or intention to lead this nation – only to market himself and to build his wealth and power. Mr. Trump would often say, this campaign was going to be the “greatest infomercial in political history.” Michael Cohen Opening Statement_Oversight Committee – 02.27.2019

Over the last week or more I have actively stayed away from hunting out every little tidbit of news concerning the 45th like I had been for weeks and weeks, instead only watching clips from the Maddow show and other too tantalizing to ignore bits and bobs that have come my way over the last few days. However.

Em…mostly because, I’d rather, for instance, watch ‘Midsomer Murders’ on BritBox in my spare time, and not feeding the beast, less anxiety and disbelief, anger, frustration, and all the other myriad emotions the dude manifests, like scabies.

After a while, it just feels like I keep seeing the same things repeating over and over again. Wow, like deja vu, what, every other day?

Generally, because the crook keeps doing the same things over and over again, pushing boundaries of what he can get away with, say, do, be ignorant of, oblivious to any sense of right and wrong, or of how his actions and greed are detrimentally chipping away at the very foundation of what America was built upon, what it once was, and watching this hearing I am wading through a swamp of hypocrisy.

This is not normal.

Any other president of the United States had done HALF of this crap, it would be over, done like dinner.

What does Individual 1 have over the GOP? What is it that keeps these people loyal? Is it just greed? Is it the show he creates? I am often dumbfounded, I mean, again, NOT NORMAL. This is absolutely bonkersville, holy crap, the man is a complete crook, and all Cohen is doing is saying it all on the record – that’s it. None of this is really a surprise, per se, just more detail to what is already known, or speculated.

But man, the GOP is just spinnin’, and that’s fun to watch off and on, just for kicks.

Now, not that I expected the GOP to be rational, they are playing their role as they know they have to, or else.

Can be frustrating and annoying to watch for sustained periods, and they come off as such conspiratorial wingnuts, but I suppose that’s just my bias talking.

And, personally, can’t say as this hearing has as much to do with finding facts, in airing the facts. This part though, I admit, it is an element of American politics I find fascinating in limited doses.

I find Cohen credible, he has nothing to gain by this truth-telling, and more to lose if he lies, and so what he says has merit. And, quite frankly, he’s doing a bang up job of winding the GOP into a frenzy of foil hats, so that’s always fun to watch for a bit.

Don’t you just love the smell of hypocrisy in the afternoon?

His narcissistic corrupt self-promoting ex-boss is no surprise to anyone, and shouldn’t be therefore surprising to anyone that Trump basically probably still thinks of the presidency as one big marketing campaign for his brand.

“Sure we’re not just dealing with a bunch of nutters, sir?”…Probably true, but not relevant Jones, says Barnaby from ‘Midsomer Murders’, as I turn away in disgust, again, at the speechifying and gotcha BS, and sigh… ahhhh… take me away, Barnaby & Jones.

