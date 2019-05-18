Ranting And Raving And The Hitler Hotel

“People should either be caressed or crushed. If you do them minor damage they will get their revenge; but if you cripple them there is nothing they can do. If you need to injure someone, do it in such a way that you do not have to fear their vengeance.” Niccolo Machiavelli

The whole barrage of con jobs, corruption, obstruction, rattlings of war, the White House troll is getting old. A nation as wealthy as the U.S. to fall into this cesspit like some third world country reeking of racism and misogyny, disgusting.

From my perch up here in the Great White North, watching that land of my birth devolve is frustrating. But, we have our very own racism, and our very own alt-right wingnuts, the ones who admire the American President, like he’s some kind of cult leader. At this very minute Ontario has its very own conservative right-wing elected racist misogynistic bully, trashing our healthcare and education, and that type of hardliner conservative is getting louder and louder, so all that stink has been wafting up across the border.

Watching this week as state after state signed away women’s rights, with a stroke of a pen, easy as pie, unlike gun laws. These are some of the most extreme abortion laws, laws that make it abundantly clear what their motivation is, and life has nothing at all to do with it. Nothing.

Lily Of The Valley

As if women haven’t been handling their own abortions and sexual education for thousands and thousands of years, thank you very much, go F yourself.

Like prostitutes, you can legislate it till the cows come home, but it won’t stop it. For thousands of years if some dick wants to take a dip, then women are going to take care of that best we see fit, and we ain’t lookin’ for neither approval nor opinion on the matter. Abortion is as ancient as prostitutes, as long as men have had sex with women, women have sought a method to be rid of the products of that union, with it consensual or otherwise.

In ancient times it was a matter of basic survival, as feeding another mouth could mean the death of the living breathing lives she was responsible for caring for already.

Ostrich Fern

And to deny those victims of rape and incest access to a safe and legal abortion, to be forced to carry their pregnancies? Disgusting. Immoral. For anyone to go to prison for this? I don’t even know what to say.

I watch as all around me there are those who want nothing more than to go back to a time when women died with coat hangers up their wa-who. As if something thousands and thousands and thousands of years old can be stopped just because you make a little law. Pft. Delusional – and a death sentence for many.

But we all know this isn’t about life, this is about control, and about men, and a bunch of dirty old men at that, men who believe they should be the ones in control, and little ol’women aren’t smart enough to be allowed to make their own decisions concerning THEIR OWN BODY.

“Time and Nemesis will do that which I would not, where it in my power remote or immediate. You will smile at this piece of prophecy – do so, but recollect it: it is justified by all human experience. No one was ever even the involuntary cause of great evils to others, without a requital: I have paid and am paying for mine – so will you.” George Gordon Byron, Lord Byron: Selected Letters and Journals

Well, we knew this was next. Knew when Kavanagh came in to weight the Supreme Court a more conservative way, the republican way, this was coming.

Ranting I guess, railing at the injustice, that feeling of helplessness as I watch that man down yonder inspire more hatred, more racism, more devolving of morality and humanity, of so many falling prey to a man with no moral compass whatsoever, a vampire who preys on the weak-minded, and his minions who fear him, yet still smacking their lips in greedy delight, waiting for a bite. All of them so willing to destroy their reputation and perhaps even their party, and even betray their country, for profit, for power.

Maybe it’s too much sometimes, he’s too much, the chaos, the cons and the lawbreakers on Capital Hill, and the day after day of nothing happening, cause he’s got justice in the palm of his hand, and minions doing his bidding – no indictments will go to any dockets anytime soon, or certainly not any that affect him.

I can’t help but think that those terrorists of 9/11 have got their wish, as we watch over the years since as America falls prey to these right-wing ideologies and fantasies of male power being restored, women’s rights being smothered, as it feels like all the strides made are all sinking into the darkness.

Wild Columbine

Justice is slow, it plods along, it follows the money, the clues. Day after day, all we see is sabre rattling from the powers that be on that lofty hill, nothing more.

Now, in good news, it must be heart wrenching for such a narcissist to watch his name plummet, and that makes me smile. The delightful fact the Trump name, his brand, well that is declining. From his high rise in Manhattan, to the Doral Resort in Miami, his name is becoming a liability.

Even in a vigorous economy, the property was missing the Trump Organization’s internal business targets; for instance, the club expected to take in $85 million in revenue in 2017 but took in just $75 million.





“They are severely underperforming” other resorts in the area, tax consultant Jessica Vachiratevanurak told a Miami-Dade County official in a bid to lower the property’s tax bill. The reason, she said: “There is some negative connotation that is associated with the brand.” The Washington Post | By David A. Fahrenthold

May 15, 2019

Not so surprising when you consider that around 60% of American’s really don’t like anything related to him, and outside the U.S. borders that number generally rises, and so while many can do very little in the way of getting rid of him personally, one can generate hardship. Em, maybe in time putting the name Trump on anything would be akin to The Hitler Hotel. Just sayin’, dream big.

Yes, small pleasures, but is good to finally see some consequences.

“Oh Lestat, you deserved everything that’s ever happened to you. You better not die. You might actually go to hell.” Anne Rice, The Vampire Lestat

Heuchera x hybrida ‘Carnival Peach Parfait’

