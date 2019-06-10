All The Usual Places

We all become those creatures of habit, of doing the same thing, day after day, rinse repeat. Such as how I begin my walks with Irish, going thru my hedgerow door, across the parking lot towards the Yews. I go that way for one reason, as that spot I know is like one of the primary ‘pee’ spots in the hood, every single dog that comes that way pees right on those shrubs, so we begin there.

Next is every single tree along the sidewalk – the Sugar Maple, the Sycamore, the Ginkgo Biloba, the no parking sign, that patch of long grass just to the left – on and on, one by one, we make our way at meandering pace.

Gingko Biloba: ‘ also known as the maidenhair tree, is the only living species in the division Ginkgophyta, all others being extinct. It is found in fossils dating back 270 million years. Native to China, the tree is widely cultivated, and was cultivated early in human history. ‘ WIKIPEDIA

Sycamore: ‘ The largest of the species have been measured to 51 m (167 ft), and nearly 4 m (13 ft) in diameter. Larger specimens were recorded in historical times. In 1744, a Shenandoah Valley settler named Joseph Hampton and two sons lived for most of the year in a hollow sycamore in what is now Clarke County, Virginia ‘ WIKIPEDIA

This one gets more attention, that one is not that interesting, OH…this one is super smelly, I guess, and so I stand there and look up through the branches of the trees, through the leaves, to the sky, trying to spy what bird is making that tweet – something for both of us I suppose on these walks round the village.

At this time of year everything changes, as the leaves turn from chartreuse to Kelly green, and gradually day by day, as the days march through summer, they change.

So, here’s some pics from the other day, going the same way, seeing the same things, yet, I find a real calmness to that sameness.

