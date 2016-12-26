the missed

Posted in Grief, Poetry
back to dodge

on the way
back
to my childhood
after presents
and too much wine
and I’m on my way
home
a sadness
lingered
of a song that played
dancing
in her motown way
and Christmas laughter,
with that holiday cheer
and
Momwe missed her
again
this year

