the missed

on the way
back
to my childhood
after presents
and too much wine
and I’m on my way
home
a sadness
lingered
of a song that played
dancing
in her motown way
and Christmas laughter,
with that holiday cheer
and
we missed her
again
this year
life… with pictures
