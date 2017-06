here

underneath this

Black Walnut Tree

quietly

watching

sparrows

take away

Irish’s hair

that i put

among

the Virginia Creeper

last week

enchanting me

whilst i lean

against

that old gnarl

admiring

it all

and the chartreuse

is so bright

it even

shows up at night

and shadows

are only

the absence

of the bright

and so i seek

happy

wherever

i might;

like pretty things

in sunlight.

