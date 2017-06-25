it was just one of those days

am i

immune

now

to the manipulations

of a dying man?

i thought

when i read his text

last night.

and i think of him too.

but i was off to bed

and not interested

in a frustrating

tap tap tap

before sleep.

and

i wondered,

did the

inoculation,

the redesign

the shedding

of the old

me’s

take?

should i risk it?

do i

tell him

i slept in his shirt last night?

well, though,

only because

i had nothing else

as comfortable.

it’s never been me

to turn away

just because something was hard.

and

i know

he will ask,

“what do you want?”

and

can i now

answer

that?

and

what do i make

of

that blue-eyed one

showing up

there

behind me in line?

and our walk down main

as we discussed hot sauce

before he went off to his game

and i

on a date with myself,

to eat some foreign food

and maybe find a dress for the wake.

oh, yesterday

was just one of those days.

but,

i found the dress,

and a second-hand pot,

and a pair of shoes,

so there’s that.

