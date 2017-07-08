as i bear witness



the words

‘i’ll miss you’

sound different

on the lips

of a dying lover,

second-hand.

i listen

while he tells of

moments of horror

of her sons

his breakdowns,

and fears

i too

once knew

so well.

with vignettes

laying waste

to order

as we

go rifling through

the contents

of now distant memories,

her words

brought a tear.

oh, bittersweet

robs life

almost

from the living.

of all

the questions with no answers

dripping saline,

i have lived

within

these stories he tells

sitting

across from me

on grandmas

ancient

faded

green velvet settee,

on these mornings

of coffee and truth.

