with just a few

bucks in the bank

ಥಥ

and turn to the fridge

for a snack.

eyeing them there

in the back

do i

try

one more time?

four years

it has sat there;

bought

that first week i moved in,

tempting me,

taunting me.

بب

one more time,

again and again.

others have tried,

and failed.

till

smack on the bottom

twist,

and again

one more time

again

and

POP!

ᕦ(ò_óˇ)ᕤ

tis never been

a pickle so bitter

yet so sweet

as these.

(¬‿¬)

