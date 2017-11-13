Walks In The Woods

And so I returned once again to that little woods at Euston Meadow, as I had to see it just one more time before all the leaves fell. I had been meaning to for days, but then we had our first snowfall and I knew the end was nigh.

Ever since I have wandered around in my soul trying to somehow capture the words to express how those trees make me feel, but alas, the spirits have not gifted me with a poem so pictures will have to suffice.

I wish I could transfer you there through your screen to this enchanted woods, so call this a virtual ‘forest bath‘, as that is how it always feels to me, as though I have been blessed. I hope you enjoy this autumnal finale.

Advertisements