though a door in the closet

under the stairs

through the looking-glass

an abandoned mansion

that lay inside

old velvet walls

beckon me

towards dusty corners

up the winding stair

where more neglect

lies

hidden from my view,

no more

ignoring the darkness

inside

will consume you

and goes past

unaware

** ~~ ** ~~ ** ~~ **

[ photo courtesy WP Free Photo Library

