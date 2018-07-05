The Life And Times Of A Poor Little Vainglorious Windbag

With all the news I’ve perused of late, and a thread runs through, knots up once in a while, it’s that same disbelief at this thing he’s done, said, thought, and simultaneously tweeted. Illuminating these idiosyncrasies has probably garnered lots of folks almost full-time contracts, and an elevated stature since the dim-witted oaf took office.

Well, I never! Again, and again, and again. Seriously, who is actually, really, really, still surprised? Anyone?

He lies all the time, bout everything, and one can’t help but wonder if it’s because he just can’t handle the truth.

Lies are easier, they don’t need to be explained to you, you don’t have to consult anyone, you don’t have to listen (which you don’t do well anyway), lying is much more satisfying, uncomfortable, unprofitable truths can be ignored, in favour of those much pleasanter and half-truths are welcomed for the self-satisfied grin alone, and they taste so good rolling off ones forked tongue, and truth can be a little bitter.

It takes strength to speak the truth. Be it difficult to find, it weighs on your mind, too much, too little, speaking only one’s own, a battle uphill, and down the other side, often all on your own.

See, he just can’t handle the truth. Be it an intellectual deficit, or ADD, or narcissistic, malignant or standard poor little rich kid rage, he just cannot handle to hear it, speak it, if it challenges him in any way.

I imagine he’s been pampered and surrounded by minions who pandered to his every need since birth, a wealthy childhood, and sent off into the big, bad world with a million dollar clenched in his fist. Kinda hard to completely, totally and absolutely f’up with those odds stacked in your favour. Has he ever lost?

Not in reality, but in his own mind. Ever? Probably not.

He doesn’t listen to people who say things he doesn’t want to hear, because he believes he doesn’t have to, so he doesn’t. He doesn’t have to do anything he doesn’t want to do – cue: pouty jowly face – he is, in his mind, Richie $ Rich.

Dubbed “the poor little rich boy,” Richie is the only child of fantastically wealthy parents and is the world’s richest kid. He is so rich, his middle name is a dollar sign, $.

So, let us see, the poor little rich boy grows up and becomes a Narcissist; egotistic with a pervasive sense of entitlement, I guess are PC words to describe the condition, or perhaps you prefer puffed up, self-important, phony, vainglorious, windbag.

He who has never learned to obey cannot be a good commander.

Aristotle

Lies are a way of propping-up a worldview developed to shield your secret lack of self-esteem.

Now, I can’t even begin to understand the heavy-handed treatment of those escaping asylum from a violent world, I am dumbfounded at the sense of the isolationist thinking that seeks to destroy centuries of partnership with the outside world, the fear and eventual loathing of anyone who doesn’t look the same is pure ignorance, and all because I guess these things are somehow threatening? Just can’t wrap my head around all that, the almost complete acceptance of him by his followers, and I know these kinds of people, believe me, I’ve had chats with some of them.

Seems that to the nationalist maintaining healthy relationships with seasoned allies is somehow also threatening; at least to those who have joined along with the Trump parade.

Diplomacy has been the gold standard for working stuff out between kingdoms for thousands of years. The art of which became the foundations of our modern international partnerships and trade, and a path that proved the most successful when one’s motivation was avoiding wasted money on unnecessary wars and bloodshed, taking the people away from the work that needed doing.

Diplomacy is not a dirty word, it’s a proven strategy going back past our ancestor’s ancestors.

The best executive is the one who has sense enough to pick good men to do what he wants done, and self-restraint enough to keep from meddling with them while they do it.

Theodore Roosevelt

All those social graces one teaches to the young so that they are better equipped to deal with a world that can certainly have its challenges, which to my mind seems an easier strategy than just ignoring all that and inventing a complex set of coping mechanisms to mask your ordinary lies.

To my mind, where a narcissist may indeed exile in the arena of business, and where we all know of plenty vainglorious windbags in politics, those insufferable tendencies packaged up altogether with an orange bow on top are a deterrent to the democratic process. Self-centred egotism internationally eventually gets one their very own sh!thole country to run, or so it would seem, as many sh!tholes seemed to be run by epic douchebags.

No man will make a great leader who wants to do it all himself, or to get all the credit for doing it.

Andrew Carnegie

