You Spin Me Right Round, Baby, Right Round Like A Record, Baby

The best executive is the one who has sense enough to pick good men to do what he wants done, and self-restraint enough to keep from meddling with them while they do it. Theodore Roosevelt

Just as he said the words, clarified, one should note, his misspoken ones of the previous day, the lights turned out, did you see that? {minute 1:51} Ghosts of the past?

That aside, certainly, you can like someone and not believe them to be a great leader. You can even support them, defend them, have a loyalty to them, yet, after a point, doesn’t some honesty have to come into the relationship? I mean, how far do you follow someone you know to be going the wrong way? Doing the wrong thing? Who you know is over their head and sinking fast? Before you eyes, you watch as they devolve into an approval-seeking sniveler? Wouldn’t you mention it to them? Or just walk away?

Canada had their very own boorish leader, crazy ol’crack smokin’ Ford, so we got their first. Now Ontario gets his brother for Premier, YAH us.

Mayor Ford was beloved by his loyal “FordNation”, with his oafish diplomacy, and say it like it is (or how some say it is), gauche, crude, clumsy, inept though he may have been, was the poster boy for the underrepresented middle-class suburbanite who despised the elitists of the downtown core of Toronto, drinking fancy things, in their expensive duds, relaxing in their trendy bars, using big words, flashing around their University degrees as VIP passes to get to decide who gets what, where, how, why. Those suburba-hell-ians wanted the guy down the street who yelled obscenities at his TV to lead them, and so he did.

Some say successfully, some roll their eyes and don’t even bother saying anything anymore, eventually accepted it was a waste of time to bother correcting them, and some maybe just don’t like to speak ill of the dead.

But, you get the impression, they reallllly, actually, didn’t care what he did anyway, long as it didn’t affect them, and for the sheer entertainment alone, good value back from a mere check mark in a square box.

His minions encircle Toronto, growing and seething with prejudice towards this, that and the other, and they have been voted into power to rule the rest of us. Not sure how that is better, but I guess we shall see.

Not the cry, but the flight of a wild duck, leads the flock to fly and follow. Chinese Proverb

Because, in the end, what gets accomplished? Really? I hear a lot about what the 45th WANTS to do, what he MEANT to do, what he CAN do, but if you can’t get anyone to do it for you? What good are you? If you can’t get any of it to stick, then why waste people’s time and money? Though, I suppose it all depends on one’s own selfish interests.

The world is and has been for thousands of years going in a particular direction, which is GLOBAL, try to block the progress of time all you want.

Every single person, cept maybe a couple of strands of early humans in Africa and Asia, are from someone who came from somewhere else, decades, centuries, or millennia ago, but still humanity has transversed the globe, into caves, over the water, up mountains, through river valleys, in search of something. Perhaps going back in time, therefore, is a policy of dead ends and wasted time, methinks.

Me, the amateur historian, who loves looking back, but I know the limitations inherent in reclaiming a lost time and place, and through a fog of mythology it is seen but from a distance, hazy and great. To go forward you take your acquired knowledge with you, but you can not hope to go forward by dragging everyone backward.

Yet, that is JUST what some seem to want. I mean, it doesn’t take an elitist snob with a fancy political science degree to comprehend the wrongheadedness of that.

“My people came to me … they said they think it’s Russia” that interfered, Trump said. “I have President Putin. He just said it’s not Russia. I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be.” [ businessinsider.com quoting Trump ]

Ah yes, so let me get this straight, we’re to believe it was all the mere omission of a couple of letters, and reading from a script you know he doesn’t agree with, his handlers clumsily attempt to spin it round the way they want it, right round, back baby, NO COLLUSION.

Nah, I’ll take a pass.

In this modern, techno-driven, instantaneous information age, meeting the enemy in the flesh is not a requirement for a successful war, of minds or otherwise, the Russians have more than proved that a few times over. Where once men had to look each other in the eye when they killed them, eventually they could do it from far away, then via remote control, and now not even have to set foot outside your door, with the same results, and almost no blood loss, least directly.

Isolate oneself from the great big bad ol’world and a foreign entity decides one’s fate? This is a better thing? Then a freedom to choose, vote, in peace, and whatever else, I don’t know, clean air and water too, please and thank you.

It is absurd that a man should rule others, who cannot rule himself. Latin Proverb

Wars are fought to change minds, or a mind, take territory, gain the advantages of said territory, control the populace. Maybe, without the pesky administration of it ideally, or they once were, perhaps again? I guess we shall see what the future holds.

The Roman’s did it. First they sold their delightfully time-saving tools to the elites of the territories of Britain and Germania, and marched in with the legions later, and wham, bam, thank you, mam, walked back to ROME and let them loose on their new straight as an arrow paved roadways, grand forts of a size never seen, with legions from all over the empire all over, setting up once tribal chieftains to govern, sending craftsmen to build them grand white villas, and slowly, gradually, the Roman juggernaut took over most of the Island, houses went from round to rectangular, and dishes went from wood to clay and stopped short once it met the Pictish tribes of Scotland and the Northern Germanic people’s. Well, and they never really got over the way cross to Ireland either, before deciding to not blawdy bother.

Personally, I’m not comfortable with someone else determining for me my future, the rules, the way it’s going to be, who has no direct, concrete, hands in the same earth, stake as I. Least that’s my two cents worth, personally, though that’s probably the Scots and Irish blood I carry talking.

“There are four possibilities,” this person told Business Insider. “One is that Trump is not very smart. The second is that he’s lazy and incurious. The third is that he is acting this way toward Russia because of some financial want, like building a Trump Tower in Moscow. The fourth is that the Russian leader has something serious on him, from either a business or personal standpoint.

“My money is on the latter two,” they said.

[ businessinsider.com quoting former senior intelligence official ]

It’s not too big of a stretch to leap to the conclusion that ol’45 has a vested interest in Russia, or investments, plus some real debt, and his own son confirmed the heavy dependence of the Trump Enterprise on Russian interests. He has long ties, and many of the people he has surrounded himself with have Russian ties, and most of his policies, publicly or quietly initiated, have been in the best interests of Russia, been wanted by Russia, and even requested by Russia.

Why does Trump need to be all best buddies with Russia now? What does the U.S. gain? Or, better yet, and more to the point, what does Russia get, and I’m betting LOTS and LOTS.

As one talking head pointed out last week, that when the left-wing conspiracy nuts believe the CIA and FBI, Houstan, we have a problem.

Not the least of which, is what happens next? Who’s running the ship now that the Captains a possible Russian asset, unwittingly maybe even, which is friggin worse!

As the oft-quoted Watergate question tumbles up from the depths of history, again, what did he know and when did he know it?

Another proverb says that if you don’t stand for something that you’ll fall for everything. Maybe that is the question American’s need to ask themselves – what do they stand for?

Do American’s stand with a bumbling oaf with little to know diplomacy, who makes enemies of allies, and friends with dictators, giving away U.S. trading interests in some misguided obsession with debt, of which I suppose he knows intimately, making promises to aggressors without consulting anyone, or telling anyone even.

A brief analysis of his background begins to expose some holes, perhaps a man not entirely trustworthy in handling the money.

In a nutshell, Trump did not get full reins of Trump Enterprise till the death of his Father, at which time, and by the mid-90’s or so he had gone bankrupt so many times no American bank would touch him, and in waltzed a couple Oligarch’s with an eye for what Trump could offer them in turn (or he went looking for them), offering up a conduit to some of the most powerful networks in the world – NEW YORK CITY, and vis a vis, America itself, maybe. And what else? Who knows, maybe Mueller now knows? I think he does.

A cowardly leader is the most dangerous of men. Stephen King

bet your wondering about that title, eh? Well, here ya go:

You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) – Dead or Alive was an English pop band, formed in 1980 in Liverpool. The band found success in the 1980s and had seven Top 40 UK singles and three Top 30 UK albums. [ Wikipedia ]

