Of Hope And Just Because

I’m an idealist, at heart, deep inside. I hate injustice, find myself anxious watching movies where there is an injustice, and one has to wade through the movie until it’s resolved. Can’t watch those types of stories, the waiting, the knowing it will work out, of course, it will if it’s a Hollywood film at least. Yet, some love those sorts of films, of watching the good guys trudge along through the quagmire set out by selfish, greedy individuals who think only of themselves, feeding off the compassion and empathy of those of us who care about the welfare of someone other than oneself.

There are those who don’t, can’t, won’t, were taught to not care. Others, well, their ignorance is worn cavalierly, with their wide-brim red MAGA hats, and Russian trolls feeding them fear, via a commander in chief who should know better, and maybe he does.

I step away, and I feel that need of late, to step away for a couple days. Tis the whirling mass of chaos, the storm before the calm, the winds, change on its way? A blue wave of grave truths? Sullied by his lies, on the verge, of hope?

Well, anywho, I work today, and later, I’ll watch something else. Ok, sure, one or two political vids, but maybe not, you never know. I’m not one to deprive myself, I’m more of a mind-bending, seeing it another way, in bits, smaller, and smaller, using those addictions as a treat, rather than a thing I avoid altogether. Change? In truth, I find myself cramped, and I need a shot of woods, and meadow, and outside fresh air, as the stale dust of a warehouse, which must be endured for today, but tomorrow, tomorrow I shall take the fluffy beasty on a longer walk than I have in a while, a long, long while, and feel the weather on my skin, the warmth if I’m lucky, the sun if I’m luckier.

Alas, first, a little Percy Bysshe Shelley…just because…

“ To suffer woes which Hope thinks infinite;

To forgive wrongs darker than death or night;

To defy Power, which seems omnipotent;

To love, and bear; to hope till Hope creates

From it’s own wreck the thing it contemplates;

Neither to change, not falter, nor repent;

This, like thy glory, Titan, is to be

Good, great and joyous, beautiful and free;

This is alone Life, Joy, Empire, and Victory ”

