Bias Robed In Black And No Is Not Enough

As some politicians in Washington seem to forget, women did not get the vote because they stood on the sidelines and asked nicely. Heck no, they marched, and chanted, and did what it took to convince the male establishment that they were serious, and it did not happen overnight, it took years.

“Be militant in your own way! Those of you who can break windows, break them. Those of you who can still further attack the secret idol of property…do so. And my last word is to the Government: I incite this meeting to rebellion. Take me if you dare! (Emmeline Pankhurst, 1912)”

Fran Abrams, Freedom’s Cause: The Lives of the Suffragettes

It is the worst of times, and eventually, at some future time will be better times, eventually. As the silence of the many who have had their own stories smothered, ignored, bashed, and after it all sinks in, disbelief rises and becomes a rage, and this appointment has offered forth the stage for which to begin a movement, a tidal response, a wave of opened minds and indignation, inequality, and your belief of that story be damned, the many will make HER story count for something, their story, OUR story, for change, and gawd help us all, maybe more balanced minds will eventually prevail? Gawd, I hope so.

So, done and dusted, and bob’s your uncle, Kavanaugh is an official SCOTUS Judge. I guess, it was going to be, and what this may mean for the future of America and it’s citizens rights and freedoms shall be seen.



The sledgehammer approach has worked, as they rammed him right up the butt of America, ready or not, here he comes.



Is it to be WE The People, or ME The President? THAT is now the question and will see what the days, weeks, months, years ahead will mean, and November can not come soon enough, for some, for there may be a reckoning.

There are many who still question how unbiased his judgements may be, but not I, with those issues that come before him from his, em, opponents, sworn enemies, we shall see the measure of the man. Yet, the taint of this will stain him, and the court, for his life, that is a given.

Never has a SCOTUS Judge been under as much scrutiny as this one will be, mark my words. His every move, judgement or movement of his bowels will be examined for whatever may be gleaned, seen, or smelt. I imagine in time he will long for his once staid semi-anonymous existence, out of the scrutiny of millions of angry women throughout the land. Under that glare of awareness, of their loathing, and with his white male privilege robed in black, they will remind him he besmirched himself, right before our very eyes.

“It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it!”

Naomi Klein, This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. The Climate

If nothing less, this last few weeks have shown that this tribalism may make us keenly aware of our own point of view, yet oblivious to others.

If nothing else, this has proven that Repubs play dirty, and play to win, no holds barred, nothing is off the table now, for this new era is about winning at all cost. When the commander in chief of your country can grab it by the pussy and no one blinks, when a man with outstanding accusations of sexual assault, it is clear that the Republicans are on shaky moral ground. To stand behind any choice of such a man, a man of so little principle, with the corruption that oozes from him, it is sickening.



Sean Illing @ Vox wrote;

Faris, a political scientist at Roosevelt University, argues that the Democratic Party must recognize that Republicans aren’t engaged in a policy fight; instead, they’re waging a “procedural war.”



What he means is that Republicans have spent the past two decades exploiting the vagueness of the Constitution to create structural advantages for their side — passing discriminatory voter ID laws, using the census to gerrymander districts, blocking Democratic Supreme Court nominees, and so on.



Faris writes Democrats have to recognize this reality and act accordingly, especially now that the Republicans are poised to conquer the Supreme Court for a generation. VOX

I do have to laugh when they go on and on about rule of law, as if their own prez hasn’t, and continues to, ignore the law when it suits – you know, like tax law, for instance. Ahem.



But The Times’s investigation, based on a vast trove of confidential tax returns and financial records, reveals that Mr. Trump received the equivalent today of at least $413 million from his father’s real estate empire, starting when he was a toddler and continuing to this day.

Much of this money came to Mr. Trump because he helped his parents dodge taxes. He and his siblings set up a sham corporation to disguise millions of dollars in gifts from their parents, records and interviews show. Records indicate that Mr. Trump helped his father take improper tax deductions worth millions more. He also helped formulate a strategy to undervalue his parents’ real estate holdings by hundreds of millions of dollars on tax returns, sharply reducing the tax bill when those properties were transferred to him and his siblings. NYT

Honest governance would seem a quaint notion of the past today when just to widen the divide the 45th stands up at one of his rallies the very night after the Senate vote and attacks his own people for exercising their democratic right to protest. Really? To stand and voice their concerns, and this is now somehow, em, dangerous? To protest? To speak one’s mind? This is disgusting.

I’m angry, stunned, and certainly a little frightened for the future of the land of my birth. And I can smell that far right brush fire trying to make it’s way across the border. I can smell the intent of those who would try to take away the rights and freedoms of Canadians, see the taint of their manipulative hand in the pockets of the leaders of this country, and this province of Ontario with the election of Premier Ford. Of the money grubbers who would sell their souls for a share of the power they see across the border, rubbing their hands in glee at that sort of power, so close, yet still so far, as most Canadians have a higher level of education then most American’s so the same tactics will not work as well this side of the 49th parallel – but I’m not so stupid as to ignore the evil of those zealots within our own borders.



And, consider this, given what just happened to the most supreme court in the U.S.;

“What we have been living for three decades is frontier capitalism, with the frontier constantly shifting location from crisis to crisis, moving on as soon as the law catches up. ”

Naomi Klein, The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism

That statement of the president, of the dangerous mob, it to me had the whiff of crisis measures in order to stamp out the rising tide of opposition, and now with the Supreme Court at his command, these are very dangerous times indeed, for democracy.

