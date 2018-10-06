And Fury Awakens The Feminine Mystique

Photo by Wouter de Jong on Pexels.com

Lying in bed last night tossing and turning in anger at the yea vote to the cloture of Kavanaugh, and the nasty cold that has not released it’s dang grip since last Sunday, and well beyond frustrated. Mucusy whizzing all week, coughing, tissues filled with snot filling bag after bag, and that was a blawdy horrible way to end a horrible week. NOT in a good mood, and surprised I awoke this morning with any teeth left in my head from grinding them in my sleep all night long.

First off, gotta get it off my chest, Senator Collins is a liar and her shammy whammy presumption of innocence and the fantastical centrist assurances of Kavanaugh blah blah blah and, em, here’s an idea, just be honest? Ok, fine, what am I thinking, she’s just a party-line puppet dancing for her dinner.

Her esteemed high and mightiness, standing at her podium expounding for 53 blawdy minutes on the width and breadth of her hypocritical vote, and one does wonder where all this concern was while Al Franken was accused and she said he should resign, without a hearing or an investigation? Where was her concern for the presumption of innocence and the fear of ruining a man’s career then? Twiddling its thumbs I guess.



And 2400 Law Professors wasn’t good enough for her.



“We have differing views about the other qualifications of Judge Kavanaugh. But we are united, as professors of law and scholars of judicial institutions, in believing that he did not display the impartiality and judicial temperament requisite to sit on the highest court of our land.” Politico

Nor where the words of a retired Supreme Court Judge of any consequence:

JOHN PAUL STEVENS: He’s a fine federal judge, and he should have been confirmed when he was nominated. But I think that his performance during the hearings caused me to change my mind. NPR

If a woman had behaved as Judge Kavanaugh did during his testimony, with all his unhinged, conspiratorial, partisan hysteria, do you think she would have been confirmed? EVER? Seriously, what the heck then was Dr. Ford defending? Her sandbox!

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

And, let’s be clear about that, these were H I S prepared remarks, H I S own words, as he assured those present. All his own, no help, his thoughts and concerns, and holy-smack-me-in-the-head-Batman, Kavanaugh’s a bit of nutjob I guess.

I believe we are all responsible for the one thing we have any control over, and that is our reaction to someone or something’s action or actions, nothing more; own them, or they own you.

Bit of a difference I think between losing your job and not getting the job. Well, that and I have always been under the impression that those chosen for lifetime appointments should be head and shoulders above of the rest of the plebs on the street, right? Above reproach? Without stain or taint? Beyond a shadow of doubt?

Yet, don’t despair, you know we are all being played a bit here. This is all about optics and the confusion inherent in this daily ongoing chaos is a mere distraction.

Ramping up the rhetoric for the rumpTus base, blame the Democrats, or Avenatti, or whoever else gets in the way, scream and yell, and kiss their conscious goodbye. Protestors are being paid, Soro’s this, Russian propaganda spouting from the 45th’s mouth, nothing to see, chaos swirls and twirls and yells and cries unfair, and we all despair.

Personally, I think this chaos is meant to frustrate the many so much that they just turn off, turn away, turn back to something else and ignore everything, disengage so far that the average American, you and I, are so anesthetized by all of it that they can just go about their business of completely dismantling American democracy, institution by institution. Attack it, taint it, dismantle it… 1 … 2 … 3

Photo by Sergey Chetvertnykh on Pexels.com

Yet, last night, and in the early hours before the dawn this morning when I awoke, in the air I sense the ire of the feminine, The Mother awoken, and disingenuous lazy worshippers of the party line, be warned, ye days are numbered, and a stirring the likes old white privileged men in Washington D.C. have ever seen.



I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him (HER) with a terrible resolve. Tora! Tora! Tora! – film quote by the Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto regarding the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor

Photo by George Keating on Pexels.com

