Rhymes With The Times

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Out hunting the snark for a word to impart, and start the ball rolling, that rhymed with mob.

…blowjob, corncob, hand job, heartthrob, hobnob, kebab … mcjob, nose job, plumb bob, punjab, snow job… RhymeZone

As day by day, I say, they say, all the pundits say, this and that, tit for tat, right or wrong, we take the bait and get irate, just as the rumpTus wants. He plays the players and pretends to be fair, when in fact he is twisted in a predilection of fiction. So I watch the news, and haunting reviews of where we are, who we really are, what we are. At the mercy of mayhem, or so it may seem, and truth to power is nowhere to be seen. I watch, I wait, I wonder what fate, of his fallacy, his demagoguery. Misogyny makes America great, so “lock her up”, all of her, her mobs who rob the male of his member, off on tangents paid for by snobs, because it’s all just a snow job. And with collective amnesia, the masses move on from madness stage West. Now, they say he’s a crook, of course, he’s a crook, everyone in Washington is a crook, who cares? You know, birds of a feather flock together, after all.

Photo by Negative Space on Pexels.com

Suppress, regress, lest we forget, with regret. Enough of that, him, her, the one of the Prada parading around Africa, pft, who cares, bully me, a boohoo is all she can do. Believe me, bigly, and he’s winning again, and again and again, for his faithful fans. And maybe Haley too is just done with hobnobbing and who cares not a bob for an angry mob, but she ain’t no stupid broad, while others say she may just want his job.

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

And voters suppressed who don’t look exactly like the rest, and its race against race, still black and white, and nothing is right if that is all that is left and can not be allowed to go down without some sort of fight. It happens again, from state to state, maybe it is too late. Still, is some of that mythic America left, maybe just over that hill? Just over there, just past Times Square, where the buffalo roamed, now without a home, and Grand Canyons a ruin with the feet of a communion of sorts. A seclusion delusion. It is a revolution, not a solution, an anti-misogyny, a place for equality, and perhaps clean air, we can start there.

Photo by Snapwire on Pexels.com

“Nothing can illustrate these observations more forcibly, than a recollection of the happy conjuncture of times and circumstances, under which our Republic assumed its rank among the Nations; The foundation of our Empire was not laid in the gloomy age of Ignorance and Superstition, but at an Epoch when the rights of mankind were better understood and more clearly defined, than at any former period, the researches of the human mind, after social happiness, have been carried to a great extent, the Treasures of knowledge, acquired by the labours of Philosophers, Sages and Legislatures, through a long succession of years, are laid open for our use, and their collected wisdom may be happily applied in the Establishment of our forms of Government; the free cultivation of Letters, the unbounded extension of Commerce, the progressive refinement of Manners, the growing liberality of sentiment… have had a meliorating influence on mankind and increased the blessings of Society. At this auspicious period, the United States came into existence as a Nation, and if their Citizens should not be completely free and happy, the fault will be entirely their own.”

[Circular to the States, 8 June 1783 – Writings 26:484–89]

― George Washington, Writings

