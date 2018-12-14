Dirty Deeds In My Feeds

So it would seem that the chips are beginning to fall, the prosecution is gradually closing in, with the southern district of New York chiming in, and Mueller too, of hush money payments before an election and lawyers taking the fall (Cohen), of hiding and lying about it (Manafort), rag publishers granted immunity to spew, and what next? And everywhere you look there is a Russian hiding behind door after door, as we are guided through those corridors of power, the spies and lies at every corner. Deception, distraction, a magician’s trick, blame the other, that solves it all.

Ok, let’s be honest, at the core of some of those who voted for this 45th did so, not because they liked the man, not because they thought he would be a good president, but rather the opposite, because they thought he would suck the marrow of corruption from the bone of D.C., and thus shake up the establishment to the point of change, or so the thinking went. I don’t think anyone could have predicted how that would look, but there were those who knew full-well what they were voting for, and whether they would admit as much today, they got their wish.



Course, not exactly in the way they thought, and another reason some voted for him was that they believed if they voted for Clinton the President would be under investigation the whole time, which turns out to be the case. The entities now being investigated under Trump Inc are rather stunning, seriously, stunning.





campaign

inauguration

transition

administration

organization

foundation

The institutions that protect the will of the people are under attack, and by the very man who was elected to protect them. The freedom of the press, the Department of Justice, both are under a constant barrage of criticism, threats of firings and possible obstruction, obsession and lies, in some feeble attempt to distract he’s always on the attack.

And it’s beginning to make Watergate look like a joy ride in a stolen car.

The very idea behind some reasoning for voting for the idiot {which, I found out the other day, if you google images brings up Trump} were kind of akin to how I clean my house, those spring and fall jobs. You know, taking everything out into the open, moving the furniture, expose everything to the light to determine its fate. Expose the beasts hidden in the beltway. The only problem, Trump brought more of his own, plus some foreign ones who knew their weakness, guns and greed, and all the things that feed the GOP.

Oh, but change is gonna come, oh yes it is. In January, for instance, when Representative Adam Schiff takes over as chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and this I think kind of sums up his concerns;

“Trump went beyond using his campaign and the Presidency as a vehicle for advancing his business interests, speculating that he may have shaped policy with an eye to expanding his fortune“. […] “The American people have a right to know that their President is working on their behalf, not his family’s financial interests,” Schiff said. “Right now, I don’t think any of us can have the confidence that that’s the case.” All of these subjects, Schiff averred, were fair game for investigation by the committee that he will soon chair. Adam Schiff’s Plans to Obliterate Trump’s Red Line, by Jeffrey Toobin

thenewyorker.com – December 24 & 31, 2018 Issue

So Trump can fire Mueller, he can install whatever patsy he likes at the Justice Department, but the truth will come out.

I see all sorts of stuff, yesterday, for example, was like an avalanche, it’s all starting to seep out at the corners. Indictments, plea deals, people are talking, folks going to jail, spies caught redhanded, and the lies are being exposed, the back door deals and back channels, illuminated.

For instance, the inauguration. Folks in the know wondering out loud where all that money went, given the fact that it was the biggest contribution amount to an inauguration, and one with a rather low turnout, and no more big lavish parties than any of the others, no big expensive entertainers (well, cause hardly any of them wanted anything to do with him), and POOF. Gonzo. What the heck did they buy?

Well, now, course there is the little detail of Ivanka I guess in some email discussing the amount of money they were charging for events held in, you guessed it, a Trump property right there in Washington, just down the road from the White House. Imagine that, ripping people off! A Trump!!?? Shocking, truly shocking.

The inauguration paid the Trump Organization for rooms, meals and event space at the company’s Washington hotel, according to interviews as well as internal emails and receipts reviewed by WNYC and ProPublica. During the planning, Ivanka Trump, the president-elect’s eldest daughter and a senior executive with the Trump Organization, was involved in negotiating the price the hotel charged the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee for venue rentals. A top inaugural planner emailed Ivanka and others at the company to “express my concern” that the hotel was overcharging for its event spaces, worrying of what would happen “when this is audited.” ProPublica –Trump’s Inauguration Paid Trump’s Company — With Ivanka in the Middle

by Ilya Marritz, WNYC, and Justin Elliott, ProPublica

Dec. 14, 1:19 p.m.

Really, you have to wonder if that bunch have any scruples at all, any morals? I mean any? Is there no level they won’t stoop to for a dollar?

And it doesn’t stop there, some of that money is suspected to have gone towards companies buying into the ol’rumpTus’ deal-e-o, “HEY, sign over some dough and will make whatever you want so“. Environmental laws? POOF, gone. Or, maybe, “Hey, I’ll just look the other way when you brutally murder that journalist who works for an American newspaper. No questions asked. K?”

Not that it’s surprising, so much as I didn’t think it would come out so soon, or, maybe this all would take longer, or, heck, I don’t know, just surprised me to see it start to gush. Many suspected all this, like, duh….but… no proof. Yesterday, it was hard to take it all in, heck, back in the old days 2 years ago this would have been the compilation of news for the year, heck, decade even.

One thing that I find interesting, and wonder what the connections are. Remember AT&T made that big payment to Cohen’s shell company, Essential Consultants LLC? Remember both it and NOVARTIS, a drug company, paid huge sums of money, for…em…consulting? Some nebulous side steps, and they both dance around it? That shell company was created to funnel money to Stormy Daniels so she’d shut up before the election, of which the fixer goin’ to prison for. That shell company racked in 4.4 million in 2017.

So, now, guess who made some big ol’donation to the Trump inauguration? Yep, AT&T. Fishy.

Grab the popcorn, I think this is gonna be goooodddd. Lots and lots and lots of dirty deeds. {gleefully rubbing hands together}

