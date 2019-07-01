watching the light again as it plays with the ruby fountain grass illuminating a spider in its web underneath the black walnut tree in between walking the dog in the morning light dishes don't get done cause i am drawn back to watching the light again in my temenos in meditation a blessing but I putter away the day i do the things clean the bathroom mirror around the sink and i return to watching the light again because it is an oasis from the chaos out there washed away cleansed of all its addictions, convictions, omissions, delusions, of confusions, i become immune out there lulled into a perfect solitude into union out there watching the light again

