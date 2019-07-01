watching the light again

watching 
   the light
       again
 as it plays
with the ruby fountain grass
   illuminating a spider in its web
     underneath the black walnut tree
 in between
 walking the dog
 in the morning light
 dishes don't get done
 cause i am drawn
back
 to watching
    the light
    again
        in my temenos
     in meditation
 a blessing
but I putter away
the day
i do the things
clean the bathroom mirror
around the sink
     and
i return
to watching
      the light
      again
because
it is
an oasis from the chaos
          out there
         washed away
          cleansed
 of all its addictions, 
 convictions, omissions,
 delusions, of confusions,
 i become immune
 out there
          lulled
 into a perfect solitude
          into union
     out there
 watching
    the light 
    again
