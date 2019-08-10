lines written sitting out on my stoop

i am carried away by her voice out in my wabi-sabi garden away from the potholes of ignorance and sociopaths smiles holding loft a baby child, a pawn for his campaign so i need the prayer of a guy named Dante whilst the cicada's hum i watch the wind move the fountain grass listening to tales of a Highwayman the music flows out the door maybe can drown the work crew making noise at the corner so i push them away away to the tale of the landlords daughter not the Dark Night Of The Souls lost not so far away i shall gain solace in a Mummer's Dance close my eyes and sway to the voice of Loreena Mckennitt and a cello to cut through the noisy machines distracting me so that i see a hawk circles through the clouds in the sky as she plays the strains of a Lady of Shallot i was lost in what this world could become as the wind chimes tinkle in the breeze joining the lovers to their beloved one each to the other my heart back to my soul so i may Tango To Evora tomorrow and la la la la la la in Marrakesh today, and then tonight have a listen to new Lana Del Rey to ease me back from away

Thinking of everyone this morning – we finished our song and just want to let you know all of my proceeds are going to Gilroy Garlic Festival Victims Relief Fund, El Paso Community Relief Fund and Dayton Foundation — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) August 9, 2019







