lines written sitting out on my stoop

i am carried
        away
by her voice
out in my wabi-sabi garden
             away
from the potholes of ignorance
and sociopaths smiles
holding loft a baby child, a pawn
for his campaign
so i need the prayer of a guy named Dante
whilst the cicada's hum
     i watch
       the wind move the fountain grass
       listening to tales of a Highwayman
the music flows out the door
maybe can drown
the work crew making noise at the corner
so i push them
             away
                away
 to the tale of the landlords daughter
not the Dark Night Of The Souls
lost
not so
far            
   away
i shall gain solace
in a Mummer's Dance
close my eyes
             and sway
to the voice of Loreena Mckennitt
and a cello 
to cut through
the noisy machines
distracting me
so that i see a hawk circles through
        the clouds in the sky
as she plays the strains
 of a Lady of Shallot
i was lost
in what this world could become
as the wind chimes tinkle in the breeze
joining the lovers to their beloved one
each to the other
my heart back to my soul
so i may Tango To Evora
                       tomorrow
and la la la la la la 
in Marrakesh today,
and then tonight have a listen
            to new Lana Del Rey
               to ease me back from
away

