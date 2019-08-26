How To Inoculate The Infection Of The Authoritarian Right-Wing Movement In America; Or At least A Good Start

Ok, so, in the next instalment of uppity quasi-Canadian with an opinion, let me say first that American politics is soOOooo different from Canadian, at many levels. Not the least of which is the epic drama of American elections, of the rise and fall of candidates, over months and months and months, of speeches, debates, out on the campaign trail, the back and forth, the attacks’ day upon day, month after month, its truly a twisted and tangled trail.

Canadian elections in contrast are short stories, novella’s.

Canadians are going to the polls in the fall, for a federal election, and so Trudeau’s liberals are being challenged by the Conservatives under Andrew Scheer, who is our own right-wing politician of lies and pandering to the elitist and the corporation, whilst wearing their masks of “we’re for the average Joe” BS.

Now, and from what some are saying, the Conservatives are projected to win, but, it hopefully will be a minority government, as then they will be forced to work with one of the other opposition parties – NDP or Liberal – fingers crossed.

Which, to my mind is the best scenario if the country goes Conservative, and especially if they vote in THIS Conservative party. Full of jackals and corporate toadies, but anywho.

See, I’m not a Canadian citizen, still a landed immigrant technically, and because of that I tend to steer clear of opining overmuch on our politics, since I can’t really do much about it personally until I get off my lazy duff and become a citizen. Notice the ‘our’, because I do feel Canadian, I’ve lived here since I was 3 years old, but technically I haven’t done the paperwork to make it official. In my heart though, pure Canadian, eh.

Ok, so, with all that said. Watching American elections I find to be both painful as they are enlightening, and this time around I’m watching the epic spectacle from day one; which I’ve never done before.

This time around it is not just any ol’election. This time around the cast of characters is decidedly larger, as the Democrats vying for the nomination are vast, and run a spectrum from centrist to far left progressive, making it quite the show for one such as I with little to no interest in past elections in the U.S. Also, I find it illuminates that left side of the American people rather succinctly, a cross section of the citizens who make up those currently divisive states of America.

Also, this time around the stakes are much higher, and the final results far more important to the preservation of democracy.

For that is the state of affairs down yonder in the land of my birth, they are broken into many pieces, with old ideas of conservatism deadened by the din of a wannabe autocrat and authoritarianism and its creeping grip over their politics challenging the very foundations of 243 years of democracy.

More than ever, who leads the Democratic Party is not just important, but paramount, for it will be them who is charged with cleaning up the mess left behind in the wake of that man-child commander of chaos and his circus act of toadies and evil villains and con artists.

So, here’s what I think – I think Biden is going to take the nomination. Regardless of how I feel about the others, and personally I’ve always really liked Mayor Pete, but Biden I think it will be.

Photo by Snapwire on Pexels.com

And, to be completely honest, I think it would be a good thing; for the short-term. I say that because, as much as I know there are multitudes of those in the States who really want a change, who are more than ready for more progressive leadership, all that needs to take a back burner to the reality that the one and only thing the nominee needs to be is someone that can absolutely trample Trump right into the ground. To not just win, but win so HUGELY that there would be no doubt what the majority of the citizenship of America thought of the bumbling rumpTus.

Biden is, to my mind, a Canadian compromise sort of candidate. A safe bet candidate voted in for the purposes of stabilizing the ship, experienced legislator, generally respected, and a person an old fashion Republican, A.K.A. nonTrumpist, could hold their nose and vote for.

With such a large group of other fine candidates, just as solid credentials, with good ideas and policies, and with strong support, if Biden is smart he will utilize some of them to his countries advantage. It would be from that spectrum he could build an administration to put the country back together again. From that cast of democrats vying for the presidency for themselves, they can be a part of the cleaning up and inoculation of that fascist authoritarian anti-democratic bacteria that has infested American politics for a couple decades; or, to make a good beginning at.