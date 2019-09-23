Does Trump Want To Be Impeached For the Production Value?

If you’ve ever been used, then you are familiar with that feeling, that sense of something off. Some of us have ignored it, unfortunately. Others have utilized that gut feeling to their advantage, sidestepping being duped. I’ve had the experience of both, and while I can not, will not say I am infallible, I have honed that muscle.

Well, lately I’ve had that same feeling, the senses have been making some noise.



We all know this president takes a certain amount of delight in manipulating the media to his will, making them dance a gig, ask the questions he wants them to, make a stink, kick up the dirt so that the real truth, or story, or whatever will be camouflaged, hidden, obscured in the mayhem, lost in one scandal after another, after another, after another.

Lately, those spidey senses have been working overtime, watching the mayhem at work, stepping back and seeing the scene in perspective.

Now, you know that this whole Ukraine story started to break actually way back in May, when Giuliani was supposed to be going to Ukraine to find out some dirt to help Trump. The New York Times, for instance had this to say;

Mr. Giuliani said he plans to travel to Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, in the coming days and wants to meet with the nation’s president-elect to urge him to pursue inquiries that allies of the White House contend could yield new information about two matters of intense interest to Mr. Trump.



One is the origin of the special counsel’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. The other is the involvement of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s son in a gas company owned by a Ukrainian oligarch.



Mr. Giuliani’s plans create the remarkable scene of a lawyer for the president of the United States pressing a foreign government to pursue investigations that Mr. Trump’s allies hope could help him in his re-election campaign. And it comes after Mr. Trump spent more than half of his term facing questions about whether his 2016 campaign conspired with a foreign power. NEW YORK TIMES | Rudy Giuliani Plans Ukraine Trip to Push for Inquiries That Could Help Trump | May 9, 2019

Ok, so my question is, if we already knew this, why is it when some whistleblower comes forth that the media looses its mind? We know Giuliani was up to this crap already, so what? Now, certainly this is not ALL the story, as according to the ongoing parade of news this was not all the whistleblower had, more than just Ukraine, but other problematic interchanges, of some kind, at some time, about who knows what else.

See, I could be completely wrong, but, I wonder if what we are seeing is sort of like the kid whose parents are getting divorced, and he’s wants their attention so he’s going out of his way to do whatever bad thing he thinks will get them to pay attention to him. This is, I wonder, just a look at me, look at me?

Ok, maybe, of late there has been some talk that they WANT him to be impeached, that they are going to weaponize it and use it as a strategy to get him re-elected, kind of a collusion 2.0.

Now lets think about that, and what advantage would impeachment have for him?

Well, for one, the constant chaos is right up his alley, and he revels in that sort of environment, so he’d be at his best. Also, he can play the victim card, which blows me away, but still we all know this guy plays dirty, and I am confident that he has no problem with being a victim, boo hoo, if he can get what he wants – again, kidda like a child.

But, this is no child, it is the president of the United States, and when he gets on the phone and tries to convince a foreign leader to help him get re-elected, that my dear is collusion, and that he basically admitted to right on TV.

Now some will say that he’s just being cavalier and pushing the limits, got away with the Russia thang, so why not? No one can really stop him, he has his pet pawns and players on a leash, McConnell has ensured the Senate is onside, so what CAN the democrats do? Nothing, and he knows it.

BUT, they can impeach, and even if that just leaves a stain, impeachment may sting a bit, so if he thinks it may get him re-elected, well, then I believe he is playing us on the whole Ukraine thing.

I don’t know if he planted the story, or maybe they just manipulated events to transpire, maybe told someone to perhaps “unconceal” it?

Plus, this is a perfect gambit, really, as this whole thing has caught fire, it keeps Bidens name in the news connected to the sons dealings with some oil and gas Oligarch in Ukraine – just that right there may just be worth the price of admission as far as the Trump campaign is concerned.

I mean, his campaign originally was riddled with scandals, and it actually worked in his favour. Maybe they just decided that controlling the narrative this time around would have some production value for them, and keep that Biden ball in the air, plus, a little side of impeachment to butter up his angry mob of MAGAts, eh?

At the very least, stay tuned. But, don’t watch what he says exactly, watch what he doesn’t do.

For instance, I think it is sort of strange he doesn’t seem that concerned about the fact someone was listening to his calls. Right? Kind of strange that he’s so willing to admit he colluded, admit he did it, and seems to have no problem with people knowing it. Why is that do you think? Why isn’t he screaming “deep state” and all that malarkey to high heaven?

Just sayin’, my spidey senses are tinglin’, and there is just a bit more to this whole story than meets the eye.

But, that all said, I don’t think the whole thing will have the effect they think it will. Impeachment and the truths that the process will reveal will be very damaging, and will hurt Republicans, even if it doesn’t actually touch his delusional base.

Yet, it does bare repeating, the guy has had decades of experience manipulating people for their money, getting what he wants with some con or other, and flash bombing anyone who stands in his way with litigation, so this is just him up to his same dirty tricks.

Pelosi may be just giving him enough leash to hang himself. From that perspective, impeachment as a roadmap to exposing all his dirty tricks is of far more value.

Yet, the media really got to stop falling for his shite, I mean, I don’t know what the answer is, but good lordy heavens above hell and firewater, this is going to be a long rocky road to November 2020.

