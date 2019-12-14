Do Right-wing Men Just Want Their Mommy?

Photo by Isabella Mariana on Pexels.com

Just in case all ya ladies out there need a refresher, this gentleman on Twitter has provided us with a helpful list of, um, features we should acquire.

How to be a Woman



– Be fit

– Be slim

– Be feminine

– Be able to clean + cook

– Don’t swear

– Don’t nag

– Smile

– Have kids

– Have long hair

– Barely wear makeup

– Be modest

– Wear dresses

– Submit to a worthy man

– Get married



Don’t let degeneracy take away your femininity — Carlos Del Valle (@CGdelvallejr) December 12, 2019

Someone should explain to @KellyAnnePolls… “don’t let degeneracy take away your femininity“.

Ok, I’ll admit my first reaction was rank ire at the audacity of some shitestain to be dictating to women how to be a woman. But then I saw it again in my twitter feed this morning, and I thought, who is this guy to be telling other men how to be a man?

You know? As if in his all knowing all seeing omnipotence, this list is the sum total of male desire, and he speaks for all men?

Nice of him to share with us his obvious vast wisdom.

Love to read is DM’s, would be eye popping, and I’m sure he learned a few new cuss words he was unfamiliar with.

“My own sex, I hope, will excuse me, if I treat them like rational creatures, instead of flattering their fascinating graces, and viewing them as if they were in a state of perpetual childhood, unable to stand alone.” Mary Wollstonecraft, A Vindication of the Rights of Woman

YOU should think this. YOU should think that. THIS is what is good. THIS is what is bad. THIS way is the only way.

Dear lord, don’t be thinking for one self, march along now, get in line, don’t you dare be different, your desires and your needs are inferior if you want anything different, you are inferior if you don’t want these traits in a woman, exhibiting these traits is all a woman needs to accomplish in their dismal life.

Go catch ye a bog standard wench, one that looks like the rest, make sure she cooks, smiles a lot, skinny as a cancer patient, wants a bunch of youngin’s hanging all day off her (of course) gigantic teets, agrees with everything you say and do, and is as engaging as a blank white wall.

Makes you wonder if these degenerates are just as scared of other men ACTUALLY having their own mind, as they are women? Being so bold as to presuppose the character of a GOOD man, as surely as they seem to want to dictate what makes a GOOD woman.

Photo by June Intharoek on Pexels.com

MAYBE, they have their own taste and don’t desire in a partner any of this idiots shallow values? Eh?



As we so often see, some right-wing wackjobs think they can dictate to men what they should find attractive. Funny that they go along with that. Wonder if some men know they’re being manipulated?

And, the guy with all the answers followed up the next day with this.

Leftists: "We need more people to speak uncomfortable truths!”



Me: "We’ll, not following traditional gender roles has statistically lowered women’s happiness”



Leftists: “Sexist pig!, misogynist asshole, how f*cking dare you!?”



Truth only hurts when you live in lies — Carlos Del Valle (@CGdelvallejr) December 13, 2019

This ideal is make believe, always has been. Though it really hit its stride in the 19th century, in the Victorian Era.

Now, seriously, these sheltered lads actually think humanity would even exist without strong women? That humans would have survived through droughts, famines, wild fires, wars, disease, natural disasters, and all the myriad crisis that the universe throws at us with meek and mild women? Without both strong men AND women humanity would have just gone the way of the Dodo millions of years ago.

“To call woman the weaker sex is a libel; it is man’s injustice to woman. If by strength is meant brute strength, then, indeed, is woman less brute than man. If by strength is meant moral power, then woman is immeasurably man’s superior. Has she not greater intuition, is she not more self-sacrificing, has she not greater powers of endurance, has she not greater courage? Without her, man could not be. If nonviolence is the law of our being, the future is with woman. Who can make a more effective appeal to the heart than woman?” [To the Women of India (Young India, Oct. 4, 1930)]” Mahatma Gandhi

I’m not just referring here to the ability of women to take stereotypical male roles in society, like female bodies found in Mongolian graves with weapons, or Viking females found with scars from battle.

I’m also acknowledging the significance of stereotypical female roles, and that women fed the tribe, protected the tribe, were the keepers of wisdom of the tribe, were the storytellers, and meek and mild women in ancient history would have perished, and quite honestly none of us would be here today without the strength of women, without their knowledge, courage, creativity, compassion, ferocity, Homo Sapian would have died out.

All the men go off to war and are cut down wholesale, entire villages, towns, encampments, hill forts, all stripped of their men, and, what? The whole tribe, community, all of them die of starvation, and they are no more? That with the men gone, everything goes with them? Doesn’t exactly seem wise to put all your eggs in that one basket. Any arguments to the contrary are tripping the light fantastic, playing fast and loose with the facts.

But there are those with a vested interest I suppose, an interest in controlling the narrative, and not just of how women should be, but just as surely how men should be. They want people to believe that anyone who would deviate from these featured traits is, um, a deviant.

This narrow definition just does not jive, not anymore. Not ever, but certainly not today.

For instance, I watched a documentary a couple years back that had me a tad gobsmacked. Featured all these women who were making a living online, through video chat and other social media platforms, being this kind of pseudo girlfriend. No sex, no pornography, just paying to have these women talk to them, pretend they are interested, pay them for this sort of fake relationship.

Did you know there are guys out there who will pay big bucks to have some attractive female (who THEY find attractive) pretend to be their female ‘friend’? That they will pay big bucks and even though they must know they are being lied to, they must want to be lied to, actually paying these women to lie to them?

There is even guys out there who will pay a woman to take over their bank account and call her up whenever they want money and have her go all dominatrix on them, I kid you not.

Say what you want about their business model, but these women are not some docile bimbette Sheila, but are smart business minded women selling a fiction, profiting off the whims of that vast array of men out there who do not meet this guys narrowly defined desires.

Buddy boy, ya ain’t in Kansas anymore.

“I’m single because I was born that way.” Mae West

The world has moved on, and very few men today want some docile wench, if they ever really did.

Oh sure, they joke about it, they play the role as prescribed by that fictitious standard they are supposed to live up to, but when you actually see who it is that most men pair up with, there really is no standard, no rubber stamp sort of person.

To think that this cookie cutter version of femininity, or humanity for that matter, to think he speaks for all men, in this day in age, is rather naive.

Now, history has for the most part been written by men, even in the concerted focus on the men of history, strong women have still shone through the eons of time, and without them none of us would be here.

For instance, in Russian history, Catherine was not said to be docile and submitting, but was given the title of GREAT.

“You can be a murderous tyrant and the world will remember you fondly but fuck one horse and you will be a horse fucker for all eternity.” Catherine the Great

This narrative these right-wing males want women AND men to believe is a fabrication, that all female kind is unhappy because they are not pandering to some fantasy that has never existed in real-life? Pure rubbish. The roles women have played in history are just as strong and diverse as their male counterparts, and in no version of history has women’s roles been inferior.

Whatever purpose it serves inferior men to make their own weaknesses seem to be the norm I don’t pretend to understand, but they certainly want everyone to believe that fiction.

To be sure, this deluded narrative the right-wing males try to sell the plebs tells us more about their unhappiness, not to mention their own weaknesses hiding behind the skirts of fantasy mommy’s.