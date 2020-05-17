The Joyful Abandon Of Puppies On Grass

Think I just discovered a new favourite place. I have biked through on the main path, and a few years ago Irish and I explored by the river, and poked around. But I guess I just had forgotten how beautiful this little back woods spot was.

It’s a good park for physical distancing. Beside the asphalt path there are wide swaths of longish grass, and a buffer of woods on both sides, with peekaboos thru the wooded edge to the river that flows on south and out to Dodge.

Lots of room, and it is not well known, which is why I love it there.

So Pika and I had set out, down the sidewalks, cross at the light, and through Old South towards the park, her running ahead as we set out, leaping and jumping, and leaping, and jumping, and just being her complete puppy on crack self, and I laughed all the way there and back again at her antics.

It was very quiet. The woods were made for secrecy. They did not recognise her as the garden did. Daphne du Maurier

Mid-May 2020 – Watson Park, London, Ontario

The South branch of the Thames Valley Pathway runs right through some of the most lovely spots along the river. So many little hidden gems off the well-worn ways – for instance if one were to keep going, as it runs along the Thames near Hamilton road area, there is a Food Forest.

But we didn’t go that far, just down to the Freeman path, or that’s what I call it, as there is a sign on a tree saying FREEMAN PARK – but its been hand done by someone, and it looks sort of oldish, so it’s been there for a bit. Must be a history behind that. Love to know.

The world is indeed full of peril, and in it there are many dark places; but still there is much that is fair, and though in all lands love is now mingled with grief, it grows perhaps the greater. J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring

Anywho, she is a blawdy hoot mom, this wee doggo. She thinks she is all that and a bag of Doritos. A pint size pistol not at all intimidated by anything, which includes two gigantic St. Bernard’s that came strolling past with their humans, as we were crossing to the other side of the street on our way to the park.

She was quick to set the pair straight on any questions they may have had, little bark to make sure they understood, that I was her human.

But, didn’t beleaguer the point, and continued on her rampaging gay abandon. Skipping and sniffing and leaping and running and sniffing… and so forth… for another 2 or so blocks, then she settled down into a more reasonable trot by my side.

Cept on grass. Cause, she L O O VV E E Ssss grass. She just lights up and is overcome by this wild abandon, like it is just the most wonderful thing. I really think its cause she is so small the grassy lands give her vistas, and she can see farther, feels safer, and cause she has more energy, I swear, then a gang of 2-year-olds.

She is a pleasure to walk, usually, least once she gets that wild energy outa her, she’s super good. Which is the key I’ve learned. So I just let her go nuts for the first few blocks, and generally she settles down after we’ve gone a ways.

Though, I will say if she isn’t good, ya just pick the wee weasel up and Bob’s your dad’s brother… problem solved.

Like a kid though once the evening has set in, half hour ago she went from entertained and doing her own thing to barking at random crap no one else can see.

Which means it is CRATE TIME.

For a couple hours on average I put her in, to make sure she is up to snuff on adjusting to being crated. I mean, we spend soooo much time together, just the two of us, it is going to be crazy difficult for her to adjust if I don’t.

I mean, I haven’t gone pee on my own in months.

Although, every time I do put her in her crate I think of all those poor mommy’s and daddy’s out there, having to entertain their little wankers, as it’s frowned upon to crate kiddos.

“A dog reflects the family life. Whoever saw a frisky dog in a gloomy family, or a sad dog in a happy one? Snarling people have snarling dogs, dangerous people have dangerous ones.” Arthur Conan Doyle

So, I guess according to that, I’m loyal and goofy.

I’m good with that.

Anyways mom, that’s it for now. Life is what it is, and blessed are silly puppies, for they shall keep us joyful.

Love ya,

paula