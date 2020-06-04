there is a plague
spewing hate
into our eyes
holding aloft
blasphemy
tries to deny
that black lives matter
and i
watch it all unfold
on secular ground
beyond a god
a word
a man nor woman
an ideology
perhaps, a new philosophy
marching in the streets
against their hypocrisy
they sing
Lean On Me
as dusk descends
on that once mighty hill
defending their democracy
inside this inequality
burrows all our fate
we pray it is not too late
my eyes tear stained at the sight
we watch the generals stand
against this evil man
hiding in his bunker
plotting to do them asunder
from afar
watching
as chaos burns
down
he builds another wall
sealing himself in
with his own
hatred
and i have only words
there is a plague