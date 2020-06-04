and i have only words

there is a plague

spewing hate

into our eyes

holding aloft

blasphemy

tries to deny

that black lives matter

and i

watch it all unfold

on secular ground

beyond a god

a word

a man nor woman

an ideology

perhaps, a new philosophy

marching in the streets

against their hypocrisy

they sing

Lean On Me

as dusk descends

on that once mighty hill

defending their democracy

inside this inequality

burrows all our fate

we pray it is not too late

my eyes tear stained at the sight

we watch the generals stand

against this evil man

hiding in his bunker

plotting to do them asunder

from afar

watching

as chaos burns

down

he builds another wall

sealing himself in

with his own

hatred















