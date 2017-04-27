lost & found wandering

some
days
like the other day,
I just go
wherever
the colours
take me
and i become lost
in Cherry blossoms
against the blue
of the sky
and you
almost
forget
everything
the day,
the week,
even
your very existence,
with nothing
left
inside
but
hope
and beauty,
and the next breath
is an eternity
away
It was a beautiful day, and feeling thankful, and grateful, and all filled up with the sunshine, I veered off the path and stopped to take a little break, and a chance to just, you know, sit and be where you are?
And then I looked down at my feet, and I noticed this.
submited for the Weekly Photo Challenge / Wanderlust
