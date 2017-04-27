lost & found wandering

some

days

like the other day,

I just go

wherever

the colours

take me

and i become lost

in Cherry blossoms

against the blue

of the sky

and you

almost

forget

everything

the day,

the week,

even

your very existence,

with nothing

left

inside

but

hope

and beauty,

and the next breath

is an eternity

away

It was a beautiful day, and feeling thankful, and grateful, and all filled up with the sunshine, I veered off the path and stopped to take a little break, and a chance to just, you know, sit and be where you are?

And then I looked down at my feet, and I noticed this.

submited for the Weekly Photo Challenge / Wanderlust

