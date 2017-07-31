perspectives

back through

the quiet village streets

after drinking to

a new moon

in leo

with some mead wine

we dined

on a lovely

red sauce and pasta

and out the window

i spy

a Trumpet Vine,

so afterward

riding home

admiring

the stars

above

below

me

these

two wheels

that take me

a distance

from where he

had become

consequence

truth evolved

lies

lying

prostate people

devolve

before

our very eyes

arduous goodbyes

looking back

at another July

patterns

changing minds

matter

designing

a new way

to see

you…

