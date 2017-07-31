perspectives

back through
the quiet village streets
after drinking to
a new moon
in leo
with some mead wine
we dined
on a lovely
red sauce and pasta
and out the window
i spy
a Trumpet Vine,
so afterward
riding home
admiring
the stars
above
below
me
these
two wheels
that take me
a distance
from where he
had become
consequence
truth evolved
lies
lying
prostate people
devolve
before
our very eyes
arduous goodbyes
looking back
at another July
patterns
changing minds
matter
designing
a new way
to see
you…
Advertisements