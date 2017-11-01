so long my month of many colours, even so

like whispers from the shadowy corners of the past,
an old song on the radio,
yet the frequency is different,
and doesn’t come in as clearly
– sometimes.
oh, October October,
from the first
to the last,
of deaths and loss
and promises broken,
and childhoods
that cannot be denied
came that September day,
smashing and crashing,
as he finally turned
and stared it all right in the eyes.
and the leaves still turned
and fell, even so,
littering the ground with a cloak of many colours,
as the trees revealed their nakedness,
while reaching towards the sky, in prayer,
a promise
– we will return.
a time to see
feel
hear
what still needs doing,
shall be done,
before the darkest of winter
smothers the landscape,
making a bed just right for
depression and sadness
to linger on
i regret you, i dread you, but i will always love you, even so.