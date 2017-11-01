so long my month of many colours, even so

like whispers from the shadowy corners of the past,

an old song on the radio,

yet the frequency is different,

and doesn’t come in as clearly

– sometimes.

oh, October October,

from the first

to the last,

of deaths and loss

and promises broken,

and childhoods

that cannot be denied

came that September day,

smashing and crashing,

as he finally turned

and stared it all right in the eyes.

and the leaves still turned

and fell, even so,

littering the ground with a cloak of many colours,

as the trees revealed their nakedness,

while reaching towards the sky, in prayer,

a promise

– we will return.

a time to see

feel

hear

what still needs doing,

shall be done,

before the darkest of winter

smothers the landscape,

making a bed just right for

depression and sadness

to linger on

i regret you, i dread you, but i will always love you, even so.

