Playing With Accidents

This weeks WPC :: experimental inspired me.

camera: NIKON D3400 EFFECT :: Photo Illustrator

I was out photographing Euston the other day and snow had got on the lens so I, with one hand holding the dog on the leash, balanced everything in my canvas messenger bag whilst changing out the lens. I’d had my camera set to the effect setting of POP, which I guess sits just beside PHOTO ILLUSTRATOR on the dial.

So, I guess I have something new to play with this winter. : )

