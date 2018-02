reset

beset me

as I dream

of revolutions

we will ride

away

on vintage bicycles

as someone

yonder

plays the mandolin

a dog barks

overhead

and faintly

someone sings

Leonard Cohen’s

‘Democracy’

to the rhythm

of a bodhran,

yet,

maybe that’s all

madness

that intangible force

the deadened hours

staring

at that light green wall

again

