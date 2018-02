last couple days staring at a blank screen

attempting to wish words into being

at what i was seeing and its meaning

for we turn it all off and go to bed

wake up the next day to 17 dead

and democracy falls for 13 Reds

for the cursor blinks and the sky goes dark

guess mental health seems like a jolly lark

and what words can i scribe to heal my tribe

the land of my birth have you had enough?

