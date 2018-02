the cycles out of turn and burns away

passions turn to erudite diversions

eyes alight in joy of contemplation

as gray temples transform into a crown

now that half a century has passed me

by and by, i still cry sometimes, and though

the raging hormones with their dip and dive

i am alive and thrive in solitude

for that sweet knight i yearned for at one time

i see is no aficionado

