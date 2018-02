nestled underneath a blanket of snow

are the seeds of you, the blossoms of you

and when thou awakes from your long repose

shall i love and adore you even more

than i did the year before, for i know

like the eyes of a starving bee i am

at the longing for the greening of you

that sweet scent of you in the air i seek

they say is just around the corner, yet

i wait away the dreary days for you

for the WP challenge :: SWEET

