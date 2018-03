from more broken dreams and hollow words,

marching one, two, three with a bravery

born from of a grievous cupidity

colonial fears the hands of a state

creates a river of tears beyond their years

and through it all, some learned nothing at all

before the fall we knew it all, they say,

like water flows blind and washes the slate

and maybe one day it will be their fate

to see what comes of the money they take

