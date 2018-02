these bits and pieces from some other place

of here and there we often leave no trace

for our delusions, the journey moved us

forward. along the banks of it we haunt

as knitted caps and the other parts go

into the trees, of leaves, the scent of thee

breath in the decay, the days, we betray

of barking dogs and the hawks overhead

hunting along the river a new love

for now, after the flood, the sun above

