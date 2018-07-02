so they say

don’t get your knickers in a knot

just you give your head a shake

cause it’s not a box of chocolate

it’s a deep, dark lake

and you lose your muse

in it

but its ok

it is a mutual mistake

that anyone can make

resting there against the brick

soaking up the shade

on this hot and humid day

and all that glitters is not gold

and maybe time will tell

if i’m brave as a lion

a diamond in the rough

cause haste makes waste

and laughter is the best medicine

all for one, and one for all

if at all,

but it is all a cliché

today

anyway

