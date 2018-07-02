so they say

don’t get your knickers in a knot
just you give your head a shake
cause it’s not a box of chocolate
it’s a deep, dark lake
and you lose your muse
in it
but its ok
it is a mutual mistake
that anyone can make
resting there against the brick
soaking up the shade
on this hot and humid day
and all that glitters is not gold
and maybe time will tell
if i’m brave as a lion
a diamond in the rough
cause haste makes waste
and laughter is the best medicine
all for one, and one for all
if at all,
but it is all a cliché
today
anyway
