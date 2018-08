last eve

musing

in the garden

a little high

a little low

was i



silent

listening

to tree frogs and cars

the sounds of life

that other village

and time

flickers through the trees

taunting me

cross the river

hot summer days

a teenage me

longing

to be

set free

now

in the thick

of it

eyes closed

a gentle breeze

and twinkle lights

here

hidden

watching

through the trees

if she could see

me now

in the flickering

night

tonight

she would be

pleased

photos by :: me

