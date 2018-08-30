A Week Of Red Sky’s And Anonymity

Apparently to be a biker chick one needs a bicycle pump, so off to a friend to see if he could hook me up. Well, that and tell me what sort of brakes to buy for Red as both of them are shot, and as much fun as it sounds helplessly flailing down a hill onto a busy road, decided I preferred all my body parts where they are and walked it down instead.

End of last week had messed a shoulder muscle up hauling on the brake that wasn’t there whilst bracing for impact, and dragging my foot on the sidewalk, I found that breathing a sigh of relief when I wasn’t smushed by a car was exhausting, and financially draining as I had to take off a half shift on Sunday to recoup. So that new leaf and focus of mind and all that jazz went off the rails for a day or two.

So last night, Riding old Rose through the darken village streets saw the waning moon dance through this small puffy cloud overhead, just for me, or at least that’s how it felt. It happened so quickly that if I hadn’t looked up when I did I would have missed it.

I love those fragments of time, like catching sight of magic, like epiphanies and true love, they spark something inside, eh? And through the dark streets I rode, illuminated by the moon, feeling the cool night air, the sound of the village voices in the night on front porches talking to their neighbours, the buzz from the main drag with laughter on patios sifting down the sidewalks, and I felt like I was a part of something good, and yesterday seemed to be a reminder of that, a nudge, a whisper, a hug.

It began kinda off kilter, the day that is, but it was a half work day, so I shook it off, and binged all afternoon on this new CBC show called Cracked, and of course a few news vids, but the talking heads were saying all the usual things, and it struck me, do you think the idiot says the asinine crap he says not for his lovers, but for the rest who friggin think he’s a dimwit? I wonder, do you think he just gets off on watching the elitist snobs who never included him in their reindeer games prattle on for hours about all the crap he pulls, says, does, thinks, breathes, eats, and otherwise?

So, em, let’s see, so far this week “the” Google is rigged against him and the cool kids don’t want him at their funeral, and, of course, the crowd favourite is still the besty lawyer friend getting pinched and RICO’d with a sprinkling of rat, womp, womp. Bad week, eh? I’d have sympathy if I had any f*cks left, but I gave at the office.

But this guy and his mobbed-up lingo seems to appeal to the same crowd back in the day who loved the stories of the antics of Capone, Dillinger, and other dudes with nicks like “Joe The Builder”, “Louie Eggs”, “The Golfer”, bored, living their mundane lives, they appeal, these crooks, and have a long and storied attraction, ala Jesse James and Billy The Kid, so let’s not fool ourselves.

There really is nothing new, well, other than they kinda just elected maybe a soldier for the Russian Mob, but hey, other than that, great guy, managed to keep the economic balls Obama got in the air after Georgies war games and wall street shenanigans that almost completely crashed every world market, so “good job”, he didn’t manage to F it all up, yet.

Course, some of his little signing frenzies is probably going to make Love Canel look like a water fountain someone pee’d in, but who’s keeping track? No one, cause he probably fired them for not paying tribute to his greatness.

Oh, and apparently articles with anonymous sources are to be ignored, well, cept when the anonymous source gives him a 52% approval rating.

“The fact is that many anonymous sources don’t even exist. They are fiction made up by the Fake News reporters,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Look at the lie that Fake CNN is now in. They got caught red handed! Enemy of the People!”

[ politico ]

Hypocrite much?

However, just like always, his MAGA base are oblivious and the elitist are too wrapped up in his every asinine tweet to notice.

Yep, Twitterverse went into overdrive, with a course of voices reminding us of some of his old favourites…such as the “extremely credible source” that called his office and told him Obama’s birth certificate was a fraud, or wondering how some of his known alias’ were doing; How are John Barron, John Miller and your friend Jim who goes to Paris, doing these days?.

Then explain the Daily Callers China Hacking Hillary Email story you cited to demand your DOJ and FBI to investigate.

[ huffpost ]

Of course, if his apologists are even paying attention, I’m sure they are griping on about how mean everyone is to their beloved bully in chief. Rich.

But folks, they don’t care.

I’m not sure why, maybe like other cult followers they so badly need to be a part of something bigger than themselves, living their day-to-day struggle, that all the inconsistencies, the crooked characters and stench of corruption wafting up from some anonymous source becomes palatable, normalized, and eventually complete oblivion as they become blinded by the bright lights and noise of the man, as they soak in his adoration and the steaming pile of faux news reels them along like good little sheep.

But we all have some understanding of wanting to belong to something, something more than our mundane existence, our struggles, our mistakes.

And violence, I tell you, violence will be wrought if the GOP loses in the mid-terms he preached this week to the preachers.

He went on: “They will overturn everything that we’ve done and they’ll do it quickly and violently. And violently. There’s violence. When you look at antifa, and you look at some of these groups, these are violent people.”

[ the guardian ]

Gives one a completely new understanding of “fear and loathing”, eh?

But back up a bit, get a distance, and the week begins to make more sense, and I realize that every single episode this week of ridiculum adds up to the fact he’s beginning to crack, beginning to fear the reaper, the eyes of the DOJ are trained on him and his peeps are starting to fall, one by one, as the writing on the wall he’s tried to distract himself from is only becoming clearer.

Trump’s comments appear to echo the rhetoric of political advertisements from the rightwing National Rifle Association. In a much-criticized video advertisement last year, the gun rights group used footage from street protests to paint the entire American left, and all Americans who oppose Trump, as violent thugs who “bully and terrorize the law-abiding”. The ad’s incendiary rhetoric was sharply criticized, with one critic calling it “a whisper shy of a call for full civil war”.

[ ibid ]

So, em, that kinda explains why he likes the 52% approval number that appeared outa thin air, cause saying almost 65% of the population is going to go postal if the GOP lose is maybe even too much hyperbole for him. Although, I could be reading too much into this, like that he actually thinks anything through before he says it.

This week we once again have been given a peek inside this lunatic with crazy hair‘s addled brain, where a few 1000 dead Puerto Rican’s on his watch is considered a “fantastic job“, and how many children are still waiting for ICE to find their mommy and daddy’s is it now?

It is rather pleasant though to watch him twitch and twitter at the many who are jumping ship and spilling their guts, and at the future that lies before him, and knowing that this slither and blather and lies and threats and pats on the back are all just more of the same, and the horizon dawned red, and you know what they say, red sky in the morning, sailor take warning..

featured image :: guy fawkes mask with red flower on top on hand, by Pixabay on Pexels.com

