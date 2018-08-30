moonlight and mom

a breeze blows through me

as the temperature drops

nights no longer spent drenched in sweat,

summer as it turns to fall

away

cool breezes blow

through open windows,

through rooms,

locked inside

from hot days and nights

tumbleweeds of golden Irish hair

from gawd knows where,

bumping into Rose’s old rubber while rising,

good as new

and if life were so

simple

admiring the green,

the warmth,

the sun,

the moon as she illuminates

through those dark streets

cools us down,

calms us,

hung overhead

as a mother’s face

and distant memories of the cradle

sooth tired limbs

our minds

sometimes,

awake rested

that’s all it takes

*********

now go back and read it in reverse, start at the bottom, read each line but going up : )

