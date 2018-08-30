moonlight and mom

a breeze blows through me
as the temperature drops
nights no longer spent drenched in sweat,
summer as it turns to fall
away
cool breezes blow
through open windows,
through rooms,
locked inside
from hot days and nights
tumbleweeds of golden Irish hair
from gawd knows where,
bumping into Rose’s old rubber while rising,
good as new
and if life were so
simple
admiring the green,
the warmth,
the sun,
the moon as she illuminates
through those dark streets
cools us down,
calms us,
hung overhead
as a mother’s face
and distant memories of the cradle
sooth tired limbs
our minds
sometimes,
awake rested
that’s all it takes
*********
now go back and read it in reverse, start at the bottom, read each line but going up : )
