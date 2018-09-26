Oh, Those Inconvenient Twists Of Fate

Well, yes, we have entered the twilight zone, I will certainly agree with Kavanaugh on that. So, ok, all started out rather innocently, flipping through the stories of the day and came across this little tidbit that I didn’t know, that, get this, both Rod Rosenstein and Brett Kavanaugh worked with Ken Starr during the Clinton years, well, shiver me timbers.



Fate? Maybe…irony? Just dessert? Both men scheduled tomorrow for some important talks, both worked for Starr? Whatever could that mean?



But, I had these flashbacks, I swear, before I knew any of this connective tissue that draws the past and entangles itself in the present, couldn’t help it when I saw parts of Kavanaugh’s interview he did with his wife the other night on Fox, I kept almost expecting him to say at some point…”I did not have sexual relations with that woman“. Totally deja vu.



Kavanaugh briefly left Starr’s staff in 1997 before returning to help craft the office’s final report. In memos, the lawyer advocated that President Clinton should be forced from office for “his pattern of revolting behavior” and pushed prosecutors to aggressively and explicitly question the president about his sexual activity.



In one of the twists of history, the 53-year-old Kavanaugh now faces the prospect of answering similarly explicit questions about his own history in a televised Senate hearing. A California professor, Christine Blasey Ford, has accused him of sexually assaulting during a party when they were both teenagers. Two other women have leveled other accusations of sexual misconduct. He has denied the allegations. [ latimes ] By DEL QUENTIN WILBER

SEP 26, 2018 | 3:00 PM | WASHINGTON









“Pattern of revolting behaviour”, with the Grand Poobah and his court of chaos, with his mantle of commander in chief of “revolting behaviour“.



Oh, fate, nasty it can be, and karma, when you’ve done things that you said you did not, things maybe you know where wrong, and then you went and lied about it. Imagine that, lying under oath? Innocent until proven guilty, but it is beginning to look rather bad.



This is why ol’Kavanaugh is where he is, facing these accusations, perhaps, I believe that what you give out into the world, you shall get back three, er, four fold.



Though he worked for Starr, Kavanaugh has expressed skepticism about the validity of such inquiries since the 1990s. In legal journals, he has argued that special investigations of the president are a mistake and probably unconstitutional.



Though he worked for Starr, Kavanaugh has expressed skepticism about the validity of such inquiries since the 1990s. In legal journals, he has argued that special investigations of the president are a mistake and probably unconstitutional.



His views on the subject were a focus in confirmation hearings this month before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where Democrats suggested that Kavanaugh’s change of heart was politically convenient now that a Republican was in the White House. They expressed concern that if he were confirmed to the Supreme Court, challenges to Mueller’s authority could end up before Kavanaugh.

[ ibid ]

Well, rather convenient. Stay tuned, cause we now have ourselves a FOURTH allegation against him that the Senate is now investigating.



And, the twist of fate?



The fourth alleged incident, which was reported to Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), occurred in 1998. That year, Kavanaugh turned 33, and he worked from April 27 until December 1 as an associate independent counsel under Kenneth Starr, investigating President Clinton for lying about his affair with Monica Lewinsky. [ VOX ] By Dylan Scott

Sep 26, 2018, 7:15pm EDT

This incident took place after drinks, he was drunk and aggressive. Wow, that’s a surprise. Pattern?





“When they left the bar (under the influence of alcohol) they were all shocked when Brett Kavanaugh, shoved her friend up against the wall very aggressively and sexually.” [ ibid ]

A SMASHING good choice for a Supreme Court Judge, multiple allegations of sexual assault, history of heavy drinking, and apparently beginning to sound maybe like he is a rather passive-aggressive drunk. Em, maybe we need an investigation?



Stay tuned, this is getting even uglier folks.

Advertisements