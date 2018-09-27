When The Quiet Of One Is A Quieting Of All

I have a special interest in all this concerning Kavanaugh and his nomination to the highest court in the United States, well, three reasons. For one, I was born in America, even though I grew up in Canada. More so, I am the Great Granddaughter of a Judge who presided over a municipal court here in Ontario.



But also, and more significant to me, I am the granddaughter of a woman who for the first decade of her life women could not vote and had no standing, no say, and for that alone, I write this, question everything, and try to understand.



For instance, try to understand for what reason on earth would a person, such as, em, Orrin Hatch, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, be so interested in some case about some guy who on probation had a gun and some weed, was arrested, charged, and in the course of events to overturn or reduce his sentencing eventually make it’s way all the way to the top of the courts of the land? Just being a good guy? Doing his due diligence for a citizen? Probably not, call me too skeptical of his motives, however, can’t say as I have a whole lot of faith in the motives of any of these old white privileged men and their boy’s club mentality.



The Utah lawmaker Orrin Hatch, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, filed a 44-page amicus brief earlier this month in Gamble v. United States, a case that will consider whether the dual-sovereignty doctrine should be put to rest. The 150-year-old exception to the Fifth Amendment’s double-jeopardy clause allows state and federal courts to prosecute the same person for the same criminal offense. According to the brief he filed on September 11, Hatch believes the doctrine should be overturned. “The extensive federalization of criminal law has rendered ineffective the federalist underpinnings of the dual sovereignty doctrine,” his brief reads. “And its persistence impairs full realization of the Double Jeopardy Clause’s liberty protections.” [ the atlantic ] NATASHA BERTRAND

SEP 25, 2018

Sounds plausible, certainly, for the average joe-shmo like myself. Closer inspection would offer a different, em, alternative might be a better word, perspective for such an interest in this case. Basically, one that sees the minions of the man of mayhem bowing and scraping to the master manipulator, with an eye on the Mueller probe and where that juggernaut might be headed.



Also, offers a further reason these GOP senators want to bash through Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, other than his views concerning Roe vs Wade, and of course, the whole whether or not a sitting president can be charged with a crime, or even investigated, and, not the least of which is the element of WINNING these evil minions seem to value more than basic morality or family values.

Under settled law, if Trump were to pardon his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, for example—he was convicted last month in federal court on eight counts of tax and bank fraud—both New York and Virginia state prosecutors could still charge him for any crimes that violated their respective laws. [ ibid ]

The timeline could have some significance, as this new interest began at around the time a few things were transpiring – Manafort and Cohen were talking, and with immunity granted to the Trump CFO Weisselberg, as well as the head of AMI who publishes the rag the National Enquirer, Pecker. All of that was swirling around in the mix, and well, guess one could say the minions and their master were perhaps becoming antsy.



{…} if the Court gets rid of the [doctrine], it would mean that an acquittal in state court would prevent a second trial in federal court and vice versa [ ibid]

Mudding the waters would seem to be this administration’s overriding mandate, well, besides just widening the wedge through the heart of the country, and the significance of rushing Kavanaugh through in order to be in place by the time the case comes to the Supreme Court would seem to be another motivation. Overturning some 200 years of U. S. law, and basically making the waters far murkier. Oh, and the added bonus of potentially protecting the 45th and his fellow minions, as well as allow him the freedom to pardon more freely, both himself and his fellow crooks he surrounds himself with.



What webs of deceit these white men would seem to value, in this atmosphere of winning at all cost, and shoving down everyone’s throat the laws and decisions over things predatory white men should have no business deciding.



It does beg the question, of how these fathers, brothers and uncles, how would they feel about their daughters, sisters, and nieces being at the disposal of such young men of privilege?



Well, and let’s step back and take a broader view, with the #metoo movement, and considering the blue wave of women Democrats who are sweeping the landscape, and one can’t help but see a pattern of white privilege and white men deciding for all that they know best. Where one can not help but see a group of those who once pronounced a distaste for such interference by the government, now seemingly, on the other hand, ensuring the cold calculating hand of the government in as many pies as it can.



There is no compromise, not in this landscape of win at all cost. They want to ensure their goals are met, and that the landscape changes to serve only those who they represent. They know best, and pat the girly on her head and shake your head disapprovingly, now-now, don’t fuss over such things you can’t possibly understand. One can almost hear the voices of another age oozing up from the quagmire of a time and place that these troglodytes would have the U.S. go back to.



In fact, this nomination to the Supreme Court is not just about one case, it is about ALL the cases. It is about control, about manipulation, about winning at all cost, regardless of the consequences. It is about a group of men that want what they want, not just profits, not just power, but also control. It is about rules for the rich and privileged white boys being protected, and the consequences of one’s actions being swept away, one way or the other.



In this age of instantaneousity, where everything you say and do, everything you choose to share, or have shared on your behalf, even the actions of a night a long time ago can appear from the shadows and ruin your chance at a job, or even merely a friendship. Kids today know all this, the GenZers, those born after 1997, and that these old white men are terrified of. And, for some reason, think they can manipulate out of their rights and freedoms before they are legally able to enjoy them and if it wasn’t so serious that alone would be amusing.



Those old white men want this all to just be a big smear campaign, a con job, a bad dream, or just a plot hatched by the evil Dems, all just smoke and mirrors, and that’s their party-line, basically.



Yet, as the women come forward one by one, as peers from Kavanaugh’s day’s at his private prep school call him out on his memories of being the “good boy”, and as other’s at Yale with him say that his antics continued, and now we have an anonymous (and can ya blame her?) woman coming forward with his aggressive drunk actions her daughter witnessed years later in 1998, again, it’s beginning to… quack like a duck, walk like a duck, however, the GOP says their guy is still a swan.



So, I guess we will just have to wait and see what their swan has to say for himself.



This guy is beginning to look like one of the most controversial Supreme Court Justices to be nominated, and that includes confirming a once member of the Ku Klux Klan. In this #metoo time, of women marching in the thousands across the country, with women’s issues being so front and centre to many aspects of this entire presidency, to nominate this guy, right now, seems, well, almost farce, and demonstrates rather succinctly how far these guys have their head up their bums.



Like a giant game of chess, each side moves their piece, knocks this piece off, gains ground, loses ground, cheats, lies, and does whatever it takes to win, and one does have to wonder who amongst these minions has the wherewithal to stand up for the rights of ALL, not just the few? Can we find some peaceful grounds?



When did this become only about winning? When did it become a war? When did America become so backward and mixed up as to think anything good comes from suppressing the rights and freedoms of the many in order to win the approval of the few? Have they learned nothing?



But they haven’t, cause it would appear as though many who work on that storied HILL, many of those old white men were probably too drunk to actually be paying any attention while they were in their fancy prep schools. Maybe, just maybe, their hours of pre-occupation with virginity, theirs and others, and how many kegs they could down have been better spent paying attention to the history of their own country, the history of France, Russia, Germany, maybe the history of the whole Middle East, the history of the Hebrews, or any peoples who have been enslaved to the wishes of another.



And yet, they were kids, doing what kids do. Poor little rich kid, just as much a piece of white trash as the next guy they seem to feel superior to.



Kavanaugh has, I believe, not himself, but his nomination to such an office, it has triggered something, and that something will not be silenced. The men in power want to retain their control they see slipping away day by day, at all cost, and that is what this is really about. After all, it was always about control. Well, and protecting the privileges afforded to those few, regardless of the consequences to the many. Is this what leadership has become? A means to control the flock in order to get what you want?



It would seem almost like a vapid pit of vipers only out for themselves, wallowing in the muck of their primordial memories of this once and glorious mythical time before, when men were men and women were quiet while they were sexually assaulted. Quiet while their rights and freedoms were taken away, quiet while men marched off to their self-created wars, decade after decade. Quiet while they snuck off to backroom quacks and possible death in order to be rid of the spawn of those self-same men. Hypocrites. Quiet while they listened to them expound on the merits of their grand and lofty family values, all the while bonking the downstairs maids, or the nanny, or whichever female they could persuade or force to have sex with them, under threat of losing their job, little lone reputation, of which these sorts of men care not a fig.



And, if one of their numbers is found out to be the spawn of depravity and adultery? Well, circle the wagons and defend and deflect.



The days ahead are going to offer us a front row seat to how that’s working out for them. Though, regardless of what these white privileged men think, or decide, those for which they have so much derision will not be silent anymore.



“In the book Soldiers on the Home Front, I was greatly struck by the fact that in childbirth alone, women commonly suffer more pain, illness and misery than any war hero ever does. An what’s her reward for enduring all that pain? She gets pushed aside when she’s disfigured by birth, her children soon leave, hear beauty is gone. Women, who struggle and suffer pain to ensure the continuation of the human race, make much tougher and more courageous soldiers than all those big-mouthed freedom-fighting heroes put together.”

Anne Frank, The Diary of a Young Girl

Advertisements