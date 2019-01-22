Hope Is The Last Friend To Leave

It said psstt, come out and see me. Come. I know it is cold, put a coat on, come. I know you are all tucked in bed, all warm and cozy, ensconced, watching Midsomer Murders, even so, come.

As midnight struck I awoke from my nap, a bit confused. And then I remembered the moon, the blood red eclipse of the moon, also called the Wolf Moon, the first of the year.

So it called me last night, called me outside, to look up into it, capture it.

So I went.

Super Blood Wolf Moon – January 21, 2019 @ 12:09am

Into the cold, cold night. Down the walk along the brick path long the side of the house, looking for it, where was it? And then as I came round the front, there it was, right above me, hanging there in the sky. So I snapped a few photos and raced back to see.

And it’s effects? I’m not sure yet.

No, not at all, not yet, or what it had to say, what it meant, not yet. But I have a few days to soak it in, gaze at it again and again. I am glad I went out, it was absolutely beautiful, enchanting, mysterious, with the house to my right and a branch of a tree up above to the left, it seemed smaller, but like the Viking god Odin’s one shining eye, observing, stirring, wondering at us all, at the tawdry games, the division and misdirected rage.

Right now, the moon is closer to earth than it usually is, approximately about 30 percent, which means the closer the moon the more dramatic the tides and the more dramatic effects it can have on us. It’s also the first full moon of the year, and according to folklore and tradition, it was the time that wolves could be heard calling at night, especially under the full moon. Your Tango | What The Super Blood Wolf Moon Horoscope Means For Your Love Life And Relationships From Now Until Summer 2019

The red part of the “blood” moon is because of crossing with the Sun during a lunar eclipse as the earth, sun and the moon all align. And the Wolf Moon in the sign of Leo, the Lion with its solitary nature, with strong family ties, the pack, the pride, it aligned last night, peaked at 12:12 am, January 21st, and there I was looking it straight in the eye, as the wind slapped my face at sub-20 below, and that does not tickle.

Ah, well, there you go, I remember now, the moon said, are you awake? Are you woke?

Don’t give up hope.

As it hung there in the southern sky, two stars by its side. The metaphor is hard to miss, the connections, and going on faith here, but I think it really wanted me to see it, get out of my comfy bed and capture it, all its pockmarks, its imperfections, the glow of the sun as it passed by.

Reminding us…

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.”

― Martin Luther King Jr., A Testament of Hope: The Essential Writings and Speeches

