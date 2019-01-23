And they all liv’d together in a little crooked house.

When he first slithered from his tower block, back in the ’80s, a caricature of a big glitzy tycoon, glitter and gold dripping from everything he owned, a facade of decadence and greed flashed across the screen, at least to me, that is all I could see.

He was an outlier and never fit with that elite snobbish New York City set to which he aspired, he was never one of them. He had not the right background, the right breeding, the right schooling, and they would never allow him access to their world, not really, he just never fit, and he knew it.



The problem is with — simply stated — the people who provoke Trump’s most intemperate tweets. He means the governing class, the people — both Republican and Democratic — who oppose his wall, his tax cuts and his deregulation. I guess, if the truth be known, they oppose his economic growth, too. They extend beyond the governing class. They are the elites who spread our politicized culture, our political correctness, our reorganized public restrooms. Trump ran against all this in 2016. As he told a reporter back then: “You’re going to have a worker’s party. A party of people that haven’t had a real wage increase in 18 years, that are angry.” He promised to revivify the American Dream, and he is making good on his promise. The Boston Herald | Tyrell: Trump’s real battle is with America’s elites | By R. EMMETT TYRELL JR. | December 31, 2018 at 1:29 am

Workers party. Right. What on earth does Trump know about workers?

High above them all in his glass tower and his lavish lifestyle living off shady tax dodges from his daddy, and yes, we were all had, grifted, snowed by the bling and we all thought it meant something.

Now, some problems with that article, let me count the many ways, but it holds some water, and there is truth underlying the piece, and the anti-elitist rhetoric is clear, the outsider looking up at the snobs. However, exactly how a guy who surfed on daddy’s dole his whole life fits into this I still am in the dark on.

The wall ain’t solving border security though, it is merely addressing white nationalist fear and loathing and masking the problem by building a monument. A building project to divide a continent seems the wrong direction, no? Well, besides the fact immigration from that border is at record lows. This is dog whistle politics, clear and understood to the vein of racism that runs throughout America.

And, what about Mexico? Why are they not in talks at a multi-national level with Mexico to solve their shared migration issues, em? Why not?

“I think he was always a terrible negotiator,” said Tony Schwartz, co-author with Mr. Trump of “The Art of the Deal.”

That book, published in 1987, was intended to be an autobiography of Mr. Trump, who was 41 at the time. Mr. Schwartz said that he created the idea of Mr. Trump as a great deal maker as a literary device to give the book a unifying theme. He said he came to regret the contribution as he watched Mr. Trump seize on the label to sell himself as something he was not — a solver of complicated problems.

The New York Times | In Business and Governing, Trump Seeks Victory in Chaos | By Russ Buettner and Maggie Haberman | Jan. 20, 2019



His money has always been his ticket to get whatever he wanted, and even if he failed, and did again, and again, and again, he always had millions to fall back on, and maybe another con, or just don’t pay the workers building his monuments, eh? Save the American taxpayer a lot of money. Oh, ‘cept, it is the American taxpayers he bilked.

Regardless of whether they impeach him now or later, or never, or whether we ever find out all of what Trump did, in terms of his connections to Russia and any coordination with them, regardless, what we do know is that he was NEVER as advertised.

Never. He was never a successful business tycoon. He was a failed and bankrupt swindler, who some producers trumped up for their own profit.

His daddy didn’t give him just 1 million dollars that he had to pay back, he gave him almost half a billion dollars over the course of his life, and even then he messed it up, with one bankruptcy after another all through the 1990s and to this day retains a suspected debt of maybe almost 2 billion dollars, and who those debtors are is all a little dodgy.

Trevor Potter, a former legal adviser to George H.W. Bush and John McCain, told the Journal: “The problem with any of this debt is if something goes wrong, and if there is a situation where the president is suddenly personally beholden or vulnerable to threats from the lenders. […] But once businesses in which the President-elect has at least a 30 per cent stake are included, an additional, undeclared $1.5 billion (£1.3 billion) of debt emerges. Much of the debt has been repackaged and bought by investors. THE INDEPENDENT | Donald Trump’s businesses owe $1.8bn to more than 150 different institutions, new study suggests |Benjamin Kentish @BenKentish | Friday 6 January 2017 12:18

This debt is from companies all over the world, not just in the U.S. Maybe, Turkey? Saudi Arabia? Russia? – maybe, probably, and HELL ya.

And this is what we know, so far, days not over.

We also know that while Melania was nursing their 4-month-old son he was off bonking a porn star or was it the Playboy bunny? Can’t recall, but both of whom he later paid off so neither would spill the beans, campaign violation that, and is why now we get to call him Individual 1. What great guy.

We know that he thinks he could kill a person in plain sight and that his minions wouldn’t mind, which is rather twisted that that’s something he thinks about, and actually told someone he thought that.

We know he likes to grab ’em by the pussy and has never had a wife he didn’t cheat on; wonderful quality, loyal to nothing and no one.

We know these things, and so do his loyal minions, which still boggles my mind.

We know he has lied hundreds and thousands and thousands of times over the last two years of his presidency, which means he lies about 10x per day.

And, as reported in a Newsweek article I found, as of late August 25th, 2018 he had been in office 582 days, we know he had spent approximately 150 of them on a golf course. Hypocrite much?

As of late July, The Washington Post estimated Trump spent 110 of those days actually on the course golfing. But it’s impossible to know for sure because White House officials often do not publicly disclose his games or the participants.

We know he lied about the Moscow Tower timeline discussions, but we do not know when those talks actually stopped. Don’t actually know why everyone in his little core of corruption lies about anything to do with Russia, nope, don’t know that, yet.

We know that his lawyer Michael Cohen lied to congress – charged and going to jail for 3 years. We know the following are directly or by association connected to Trump and his campaign have been charged and are going to jail, or are in jail; (for the full article see: VOX ). So far the line-up includes, but not limited to…

George Papadopoulos , former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser

, former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Paul Manafort , Trump’s former campaign chair

, Trump’s former campaign chair Rick Gates , a former Trump campaign aide and Manafort’s longtime junior business partner

, a former Trump campaign aide and Manafort’s longtime junior business partner Michael Flynn , Trump’s former national security adviser

, Trump’s former national security adviser Konstantin Kilimnik: This longtime business associate of Manafort and Gates

So we know a lot of those around him during his election campaign were crooked and dirty and in various ways hobnobbed with Putin or Russian Oligarchs, ya know, just for a lark.

We know some little Russian gun freak was sneaking round rounding up GOP to , well who knows what the little fox was up to.

On Monday, a few hours after news broke of Butina’s arrest, the Treasury Department announced a new rule sparing some tax-exempt groups, including the N.R.A., from having to report their large donors to the I.R.S. Wyden called the move “truly grotesque,” saying it would “make it easier for Russian dark money” to flow into American politics. You might ask who benefits. The answer is: not just Trump. The New York Times | Are Republicans Covering for Trump, or for Themselves? | By Michelle Goldberg | July 20, 2018



We also know that he has gone out of his way to hide any documentation connected to his interactions with Putin, or anything connected to Russia. We know he and all those indicted I listed lied about their associations with Russia. We know for some reason he seems to spout Russian foreign policy propaganda as fact, and where he got those ideas we do not know.

And now a border, his country for a muderfock’n border. A border with no other purpose than to please the minions and talking heads on TV who mock him, and it does make me wonder if he could negotiate himself out of a paper bag.

Oh, but don’t worry, least poor Russian oligarch Deripaska is getting paid, now that the GOP swept away all those nasty sanctions for him. Nice of them, eh? They are so generous in that way, always makin’ sure them rich guys stay rich and filthy.

The deal contains provisions that free him from hundreds of millions of dollars in debt while leaving him and his allies with majority ownership of his most important company, the document shows.

With the special counsel’s investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 election continuing to shadow President Trump, the administration’s decision to lift sanctions on Mr. Deripaska’s companies has become a political flashpoint. House Democrats won widespread Republican support last week for their efforts to block the sanctions relief deal. Democratic hopes of blocking the administration’s decision have been stifled by the Republican-controlled Senate. The New York Times | Deripaska and Allies Could Benefit From Sanctions Deal, Document Shows | By Kenneth P. Vogel | Jan. 21, 2019



So let’s see, elites bad, ‘cept if they’re certain elities, and making sure Russian olagarchs get paid is more important than making sure they’re own people get paid. Got it!.

But anywho, just so ya know all his sins, pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath and sloth.

And this ditty has been rummaging around today in my head, something about it makes me giggle, and the history of it is rather interesting, considering, all about a crooked border, a crooked man, and crooked money.

There was a crooked man, and he went a crooked mile,

He found a crooked sixpence against a crooked stile;

He bought a crooked cat, which caught a crooked mouse,

And they all liv’d together in a little crooked house. WIKIPEDIA … sources state that the poem originates from British history, specifically the period of the English Stuart King Charles I of England (1600–1649). The crooked man is reputed to be the ScottishGeneral Sir Alexander Leslie, who signed a covenant securing religious and political freedom for Scotland. The “crooked stile” in the poem was the border between England and Scotland. “They all lived together in a little crooked house” refers to the fact that the English and Scots had at last come to an agreement, despite continuing great animosity between the two peoples, who nonetheless had to live with each other due to their common border.

So Charles the I was living in the past, still believed in the divine right of kings, and thought he could govern according to his own conscience...[…] and {the English people} perceived his actions as those of a tyrannical absolute monarch. So the people said, nope, and chopped off his head. Brutal times.



