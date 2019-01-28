the family divides and that line

there is an invisible line

it runs through,

underneath our feet,

a schism between

us and them,

north and south,

right and left,

one side for and one against



this line has not always been

to have it there actually is a surprise,

as I really thought we were immune to the lunatic fringe

and I was wrong,

few are immune

to that unbridled ignorance and narcissistic greed,

with the posse of crooks and conmen

and Stone whispering sweet nothings of evil intent



this schism

of civil wars fought

but only in your head,

whenever my father visits his old home

it sits with us

outside on the front porch,

as that river runs through,

and very little is spoken of him,

the wedge in the room,

out of respect for their views,

and for fear of saying something I could not take back,

even if it is true,



i love them both too much and fear that which could slip

knowledge is a dangerous thing,

knowing what I do

could not quietly acquiesce to falsehoods abundant in their news

staying quiet is not my forte

i know,

i read,

i watch,

i know, too much

and so I know too much to speak of this,

as he has never been the rebel with a cause,

but instead without one

for it is not from him my idealistic nature comes,

my sense of right and wrong,

yes,

but not my loathing of lies,

manipulations

greedy power

and ignorance of those who do not go as deep into it all as I

my deep thoughts

right and wrong

strength of conviction

nurtured long, long ago

with Gzowski on the radio,

with Grandma D

and that hypnotic voice saying things I didn’t get

yet,



it oozed into me

she was the fierce one,

the left of centre,

opinionated one

a vast array of things she knew



my grey-haired Grandma



the matriarch



and maybe a bit odd

in many ways,

i inherited that I think too,

though I didn’t know the half of it

a quiet revolutionary,

a working woman when many didn’t,

serious and kind all at the same time.

i scare my father,

a little

still do,

like Grandma always did,

with her judgemental eyes

saying everything the lips never would

even when she could

and how easy it is for him to lose

me,

he thinks,

that he fears that,

i know that too

because he’s lost me before



lost me because of things he didn’t say,

things he did,

and things he didn’t do

i tiptoe around that man,

and he me



the one who now resides and walks the hallowed halls of the U.S.A.

i blame him

too, i really do

that GREAT pretender,



much more i could say,



but i just give him my judgemental blue eyes

i inherited from him

instead.

