the wind slapped my face

  • tracks in the snow


i wonder who decides
the length of the lies
how long they can go
on and on
and who else they can snow
for what ends we don’t know
but it is no great feat
they mastered deceit

creeping the halls
as they sow so shall they reap

As a result of the war, corporations have been enthroned and an era of corruption in high places will follow, and the money power of the country will endeavor to prolong its reign by working upon the prejudices of the people until all wealth is aggregated in a few hands and the Republic is destroyed. 

The passage appears in a letter from Lincoln to (Col.) William F. Elkins, Nov. 21, 1864.

it is this that i see
and it scares me so many
do not
can not
will not

are paid to not

know.



Advertisements

Comments or Otherwise

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.