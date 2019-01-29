the wind slapped my face







i wonder who decides

the length of the lies

how long they can go

on and on

and who else they can snow

for what ends we don’t know

but it is no great feat

they mastered deceit



creeping the halls

as they sow so shall they reap



As a result of the war, corporations have been enthroned and an era of corruption in high places will follow, and the money power of the country will endeavor to prolong its reign by working upon the prejudices of the people until all wealth is aggregated in a few hands and the Republic is destroyed.

The passage appears in a letter from Lincoln to (Col.) William F. Elkins, Nov. 21, 1864.

it is this that i see

and it scares me so many

do not

can not

will not

are paid to not



know.









