the wind slapped my face

i wonder who decides
the length of the lies
how long they can go
on and on
and who else they can snow
for what ends we don’t know
but it is no great feat
they mastered deceit
creeping the halls
as they sow so shall they reap
As a result of the war, corporations have been enthroned and an era of corruption in high places will follow, and the money power of the country will endeavor to prolong its reign by working upon the prejudices of the people until all wealth is aggregated in a few hands and the Republic is destroyed.The passage appears in a letter from Lincoln to (Col.) William F. Elkins, Nov. 21, 1864.
it is this that i see
and it scares me so many
do not
can not
will not
are paid to not
know.
