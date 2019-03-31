799 Days In An Alternate Reality

Actually paying attention to everything going on in the U.S. is beginning to become a litany of his character flaws, day after day, one thing after another, another detail – he cheats at golf, his wife, his election, his taxes, his net worth – to actually be surprised now at a new factoid means you are far better than I at ignoring the 3-ring circus that American politics has sunk to.

One day you know it will all come out, every last drop, and you also know that there will still remain that group who remain loyal to him, absolutely absurdly.

See, at the moment too many are making profit off either hating or loving the guy for any REAL insight inside the loyalist mind and why they all seem privileged to follow along after him through the gates of Hades. Years from now, all the fog and fractured reality this administration deals in will appear out of the mist of their misinformation, and the toadies that have enabled him will go down in history with all the shameful truths stuck to their name.

It all just eats away at you, chunks of your incredulity fall away, his willful ignorance is getting old, everyone paying any attention every once in a while just has to take a break. Has to. Well, for fear of drowning in a psychosis that leads to just a general sense of dejected sadness at humanity and our future.

Oh, look, is that a bird, is it a plane? No, its Kushner extorting Qatari. If a rumpTus stooge commits a crime and everybody knows, does anybody still care? Pft. If anyone attached to the guy does something ethical, moral, compassionate, patriotic, now that would be a headline.

Greatness, where for are thou, lost greatness. Perhaps off lounging, no doubt, in Medieval times, feeding off the tit of monarchy, dreaming of the bunghole of dictatorship, where all the lesser, the other, the average Jo is snowed under.

Speaking of snowed, woke up this morn and what before my spring dreaming eyes did I behold – SNOW! NO!

I know this too shall pass, melt away, and you can cut down all the flowers, all the progress, the beginnings, but spring will still come.

I ventured last week down to Euston for a little forest bathing, to be refreshed with the pulse of the earth, the trees, their simplicity, their honesty, their beauty, more needful now than ever. I highly recommend a walk in the woods, under that canopy of trees to fight off this psychosis that is robbing so many of sanity. It that all floats away on the breeze, into the trees, and you can forget all the madness and cheating and lying and corruption, if just for a while. Really. Do it!

“The best remedy for those who are afraid, lonely or unhappy is to go outside, somewhere where they can be quite alone with the heavens, nature and God. Because only then does one feel that all is as it should be and that God wishes to see people happy, amidst the simple beauty of nature. As long as this exists, and it certainly always will, I know that then there will always be comfort for every sorrow, whatever the circumstances may be. And I firmly believe that nature brings solace in all troubles.”

Anne Frank, The Diary of a Young Girl﻿

