Within Right-Wing Fictions Lurks Fear

Beginning to think one of whiny pants 2020 campaign strategies is to whip out the most ignorant, conspiracy laden, outrageous things they can, at every turn, made special order direct from the rainbow unicorn world of Oz these guys live in, and just say every single brain-dead thing that comes to mind. You know? Regardless of fact, or its fiction, or how it sounds, or what people may think, or whatever, just say it. Why not?

Case in point – the daughter-in-law – and certainly one need not be a history scholar to find Lara Trumps saying that refugees are one of the worst things that ever happened to Germany is rather, you know, I am of late rather at a loss for new words to describe these, em, individuals, as ignorant just doesn’t do it, imbecile is a fine word but still does not quite express the magnificent ignoramus BS, but how else to describe the poor stupid lass?

I mean, it doesn’t matter, no one cares, it is a free for all now, one should not let pesky facts get in the way of a perfectly fine statement, say what you want to be so, not what is so, and somehow magically – POOF – basically so far as everyone can tell, little to nothing comes of it. Plus the base eats it up like mana from the gods, if only feeding off the reaction of the elitist snowflake PC sunshine up your arse, rule following numbskull lefties.

Photo by Belle Co on Pexels.com

“The truth doesn’t always set you free; people prefer to believe prettier, neatly wrapped lies.”

Jodi Picoult, Keeping Faith

History nutter such as I am, details, details, but my first thought was a few years back farther than mid-century Nazi Germany, as my history laden mind went further, into the mists of time when homo sapiens were trans-versing up from Africa, up through the Middle East, and onward north.

Just sayin’, not like this migration thing is new or anything, and certainly history illuminates the many atrocities visited on nations the globe over, and generally desperate migrants are not the cause, but greedy totalitarian regimes using them as fodder towards their own means.

Hitler didn’t invent genocide, he just liked the idea and enough people around him went for it, and his loyal foot soldiers carried out his wishes, and a bunch more were too scared to do anything, and over 6 million gone in less than five years.

And by the time colonial Europeans arrived at North American shores they were fairly experienced at genocide, as their crusades to slaughter infidels taught them a thing or two.

Photo by Artem Bali on Pexels.com

Course, there is the little niggling fact that there wouldn’t even be a Europe if everyone had stayed put. There wouldn’t be an India, or Canada, or anywhere in North America, nor Asia, certainly not far-flung Australia, if humans had stayed in the land of their birth, and had not gone seeking fairer pastures.

That whole right-wing utopia of yesteryear they have fixed in the rear view mirror is riddled with fear and lies.

Where would any of us be if we solely gauged our futures based on our past? Fail the exam, fail every exam? Guy or Gal breaks up with you, never date again? Seems rather defeating, to imagine greatness as existing solely in yesterday. Well, not to mention just sad and pathetic.

Believe me, I know sad and pathetic; lived it, know it, bought the t-shirt, now it’s a rag.

Nostalgic reminiscing of those times long gone are fine and dandy for romantic novels and sad songs, but for everything else, not so good. I mean, no wonder these folks are always so angry and bitter, wouldn’t you be? If everything good in your world was long ago and far away?

Facts suck, truth is hard, freedom is optional, speech has consequences, and life is not fair, things change, and lies travel at the speed of light – especially the ones that feed your preconceptions.

“In a time of deceit telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”

George Orwell

Photo by Marius Venter on Pexels.com

Maybe I just do not see things the same way other people do, because I don’t buy into fads and trends, I follow my heart, not the crowd. My introvert nature requires solitude, and my own thoughts, rather than those of another. I’m curious and suspicious, and even though it would seem otherwise to some who thought they knew me, I am tolerant opposed to gullible.

I like strange, I like different, weird to me is wonderful.

It is easier to accept, easier to believe this is how it has to be, or how it is, or that nothing will change until some huge personality enters stage right to shake everything up. That cult of personality is a dangerous game though, throwing out all the rules, the law, the consequences, reliant solely on the whims of one man. Those checks and balances are what brought us out of the medieval mindset, of authoritarian Kings and Queens, of Emperors, and Popes who believed they were God, not servants of God.

“When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it–always.”

Mahatma Gandhi

Pushing aside accountability for some capitalistic utopia, the many wealthy GOP backers and slackers, minions and toadies, in fear for things they will lose anyways, choose to take up that mantle of BS and free associating historical fiction, trying to convince the gullible souls that they are restoring the constitution, when in fact it is quite the opposite.

Afoot is this movement of those who would like to see a more totalitarian regime, top down control of the masses, in this belief in which wealth brings knowledge and some kind of omnipotence, where everything they do is considered above reproach and the U.S. constitution gets in the way. Within some factions of the conservative rests an affection for protection of the aristocracy, even though it may be hidden within anti-elitist rhetoric.

The founding fathers knew better than us what happens when all the power is rested in the hands of one, with no oversight to stamp out the tendency towards corruption that comes with power, and this is the job of Congress, to stem the tide towards absolute power.

Injustice drains me though, serial lying makes my blood boil, to watch this crew of creeps lark about with their greed and corruption, clutching for money as though it were their heroin, is perhaps for me the most difficult to turn away from.

“Knowing can be a curse on a person’s life. I’d traded in a pack of lies for a pack of truth, and I didn’t know which one was heavier. Which one took the most strength to carry around? It was a ridiculous question, though, because once you know the truth, you can’t ever go back and pick up your suitcase of lies. Heavier or not, the truth is yours now.”

Sue Monk Kidd, The Secret Life Of Bees

Maybe acceptance is sometimes the only way towards change, you know, kind of like learn the facts so you can move past them, move forward.

Other times? Fight like hell, and that is the conundrum, knowing the difference.

Yet how do you fight it? The man really is like cancer, silently growing within, hunting for the weakest parts, the old wounds, the bad choices, taking advantage of an addiction to sugary lies, fed on ignorance, multiplying in the shadows where we fear to tread.

A lie has never made truth go away, as the facts become twisted, and we become caught in a feed back loop, never moving past the nostalgia and warm fuzzy of the fiction. Ignorance is bliss, after all, some cliches can not be avoided, as in them often lies a truth, and their weakness, to be taken advantage of.



“That was when they suspended the Constitution. They said it would be temporary. There wasn’t even any rioting in the streets. People stayed home at night, watching television, looking for some direction. There wasn’t even an enemy you could put your finger on.”

― Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale

Advertisements