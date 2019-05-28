Because Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely

On the surface, looking shallowly, some argue that the president is being attacked by his political rivals. Yet, is that really the case? Is this the presidents legal battles all just some political attack brought on by his opponents? Is he just a victim of a left-wing conspiracy bent on taking down a duly elected president?

In fact, Trump is no amateur on the litigation front, as over the years it seems as though he’s taken a sort of AK-47 approach, flooding every arrangement he’s entangle himself in with one legal action after another, some against him, but many brought about by him.

In one article I found written before his election, an exclusive USA TODAY analysis;

… legal filings across the United States finds that the presumptive Republican presidential nominee and his businesses have been involved in at least 3,500 legal actions in federal and state courts during the past three decades. They range from skirmishes with casino patrons to million-dollar real estate suits to personal defamation lawsuits. […] And despite his boasts on the campaign trail that he “never” settles lawsuits, for fear of encouraging more, he and his businesses have settled with plaintiffs in at least 100 cases reviewed by USA TODAY. Most involve people who say they were physically injured at Trump properties, with settlements that range as high as hundreds of thousands of dollars. USA TODAY | by Nick Penzenstadler and Susan Page | June 1, 2016 (updated October 23rd, 2017)

So, it would seem as though he’s quite practised at litigating his problems away, as we are seeing now. The man is not known for taking responsibility, more infamous in fact for covering them up when the going gets tough, or leaving the debt for someone else to deal with, not paying tradespeople, lawyers, anyone that he may owe money to (sounds like he’s a cheapskate as well).

The more we get to know the man, the more we learn how flimsy that facade is of his, how much of what we thought we knew about him was in fact completely false, a complete and utter lie, a creation to make him seem far more than what he really is – such as the New York Times article a few months back detailing the something like 415 Million buck-o-roonies he got via all sorts of sketchy tax dodges over the years from his daddy.

So what is he really? I mean, I could use all sorts of nasty words here, but to put it in simple terms, he’s a scammer.

Litigation is nothing new to him, from fraudulent charity foundations, Universities, and one business deal after the other that falls flat on its face, someone sues him, or he sues them, and somehow him and his kids always come out the other side, and always seem to make something off the dead deals they leave in their wake.

And how does he do that? Well, they sell the brand, the name, and whether the tower, resort, golf course or whatever actually gets built or not, at the end of the day they still get their paycheque for the use of the name. In fact, they take no responsibility at all for any of the failed deals since they never come to the table as the developer, Trump would never take that sort of risk; instead, it’s all about the prestige of the name itself.

Ahem {cough cough}… but that itself isn’t quite the moneymaker it once was.

So this is all pure Trump, all these legal battles he’s embroiled himself in, it is ALL his own doing. I mean, the very reason he is being investigated is because he now lives in the Washington DC fishbowl – did he think he was going to be immune? Because he’s the President? That his past wouldn’t matter anymore? Did he think all his dirty little secrets were going to be hidden?

Well, he is certainly trying his best to stop anyone from knowing anything, but in the past he’s skidded by cause he had money, and he played dirty, so over the years he just got away with it – always bigger fish to fry than some flashy fake gold reality star.

However, he wasn’t a politician in the past.

I mean, if we don’t hold our elected officials to a high standard, if we do not ensure that our governments are above board and not just lining their own pockets with citizens tax dollars, if someone is not responsible for ensuring they are not cheating their constituents, then what sort of society is that?

I. Oversight Processes

Congressional oversight of the executive branch has existed since the earliest days of the United States Congress.[3] Major processes related to congressional oversight include the investigative, impeachment, confirmation, appropriations, authorization, and budget processes.





A. Investigative Process

The Supreme Court has held that the power to investigate is implied in the Constitution’s vesting of legislative powers in Congress.[4] In furtherance of these powers, Congress may compel the disclosure of documents or require the attendance and testimony of witnesses at hearings through the issuance of subpoenas.[5] Failure to comply with a valid subpoena or the provision of false statements to Congress may result in criminal liability.[6] Investigatory hearings and reports published in conjunction with such hearings may receive extensive media attention and result in resignations, firings, or impeachment proceedings.[7] Library of Congress

And even Graham once said himself that failure to comply with Congressional oversight was an impeachable offence.

This is all fairly basic stuff, and every school kid has some base understanding of the roles of government, and what the different arms do. But at the core is the question of what on earth is the president afraid of? If he is so innocent, and if he is being unfairly prosecuted, and if he is in fact the most transparent president in history, if he NEVER covers things up, then why not just let congress do their job?

“It will not be denied that power is of an encroaching nature and that it ought to be effectually restrained from passing the limits assigned to it.” James Madison, Federalist 48, 1788

Yeah, well, of course there are those tinfoil hat nut jobs that would much rather believe some cockamamie conspiracy, of hundreds of conspirators, I guess, in some kind of complex coup, set up by some dark and secretive deep state. Yes, much easier to believe that than the guys just a phony billionaire conman whose cheated on his taxes for years, maybe laundered money for the Russians for a couple decades, and whatever else he may have been up to.

For some, I think all his cons and crooked deals were a positive feature, not a negative. The sycophants who encircle him are there solely for their bias, they’re bent, or been bribed. Plus, his base, as one TV pundit quipped, would crawl over broken glass to keep brown skins out, and Trump is their ticket to accomplishing that. Some have even speculated that the very reason the GOP have so firmly stood behind him is that in order to save the party they are using the racist card for all its worth.

This president though seems to believe that he is held to a different standard, and that his immoral schemes and tax dodges and who knows what else, he thinks that he should be above the laws of the land.

To expect someone with such power to not be held responsible, is very dangerous. With such power as the president has, it would be asinine to not have a legislative branch of government in place to act as oversight – which is of course exactly what the founding fathers did.

“The accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive, and judiciary, in the same hands, whether of one, a few, or many, and whether hereditary, self-appointed, or elective, may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny.” James Madison, Federalist 47, 1788

