one June day in my garden

the sun dances thru and they go away he, she, them all, everyone the morning light drifts into the high afternoon across the sky and the dove coos her mourning as evening light descends till the western glow of it setting and the Cardinals sing a tune dog barks, voices from the street, laughter drifts in to my secret hideaway in this in-between watching the day as dusk looms not that faraway on my stoop i catch my breath let it go and the day ending with a waning crescent moon on this June day

