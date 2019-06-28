one June day in my garden

the sun dances thru
       and they go away
          he, she, 
             them all, everyone
          the morning light drifts into the high afternoon
across the sky
  and the dove coos her mourning
       as evening light descends
till the western glow
      of it setting
         and the Cardinals sing a tune
           dog barks, voices from the street,
    laughter drifts in
to my secret hideaway
         in this in-between
            watching the day
as dusk looms not that faraway
          on my stoop
                    i catch my breath
                                     let it go
                         and the day
                  ending with a waning crescent moon
                                      on this June day
